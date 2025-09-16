Cincinnati Reds Infielder Sal Stewart Doing Exactly What He Was Called Up To Do
There is a reason that Reds fans were screaming from the rooftops for the organization to promote top prospect Sal Stewart when the offense was struggling. The kid can hit.
Since he's been called up on September 1, he's done just that.
In Monday's win over the St. Louis Cardinals, Stewart gave the Reds a 1-0 lead in the second inning with a towering home run into the left field seats. In his next at-bat, he flew out to the warning track on a ball that would have been a home run in 20 of 30 MLB stadiums. Stewart had three hits and two RBIs on Monday, and it was his second three-hit game in his last three starts.
"I just try to put a good swing on and if it goes, it goes," Stewart said postgame. Homers are just mis-hit, honestly. I try to hit a hard line drive up the middle and if it goes, it goes."
The 21-year-old has provided a big boost to Cincinnati's lineup, slashing .297/.297/.622 with four home runs in 11 games.
"Golly man, he's swinging the bat," Reds manager Terry Francona said. "You know, sometimes you get a young kid and they got some energy and I think it's good for everybody.
Oh, and the Reds are 6-3 when he's in the starting lineup.
"We are just focused on ourselves right now, honestly. We've got to take care of what we can take care of and whatever happens, happens."
The Reds are 75-75 and two games back of the third and final National League Wild Card spot. Andrew Abbott will be on the mound when the Reds take on the Cardinals in game two of the series on Tuesday night at 7:45 ET.
You can watch Stewart's postgame comments below:
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
MLB Insider Makes Bold Declaration Following Hunter Greene's Latest Start for Reds
Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Showcases Leadership With Support of Ian Gibaut
Report: Reds' Top Prospect Chase Burns to Start Season in Dayton
Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Being Disrespected By National Media Ahead of 2025 Regular Season
Watch: Ranking Cincinnati Reds’ Most Important Players Ahead of 2025 MLB Regular Season
Terry Francona Explains Why He Decided to Return to Baseball and Manage the Cincinnati Reds in 2025
Cincinnati Reds Second Baseman Matt McLain Made BIG Change That Could Impact His Future With the Club
Cincinnati Reds Right Hander Brady Singer Has Added a New Pitch to His Arsenal This Offseason
Cincinnati Reds Catcher Tyler Stephenson Expected to Miss Start of 2025 Regular Season With Oblique Injury
Cincinnati Reds Make Flurry of Roster Moves With Opening Day Looming
Look: Cincinnati Reds May Be Getting New Uniforms for 2025 Regular Season
Great American Ballpark Has Been Disrespected By National Media
Great American Ballpark Ranked Among MLB’s WORST Stadiums Ahead of 2025 MLB Season
Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death
Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died
-----
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast