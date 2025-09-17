Cincinnati Reds Infielder Spencer Steer Returns From Injury in Huge Way in Win Over Cardinals
Wednesday was just the third time in the nine-game roadtrip that Spencer Steer found himself in the starting lineup.
He's been dealing with a couple of nagging injuries, but returned to the lineup in a big way in Wednesday's win over the St. Louis Cardinals.
It was a 1-0 St. Louis lead in the fourth inning when Steer stepped up to the plate with two runners on base. The first baseman got a mistake pitch and didn't miss, driving it 411 feet into the left-center field seats, giving the Reds a 3-1 lead.
"Just happy to be back on the field and help contribute to the win," Steer said. "It feels good to make an impact today and hopefully we keep it rolling."
Steer had three hits to go with five runs batted in on the day.
"I don't think he felt great out there, but I tell you what, he played a really great game," Reds manager Terry Francona said.
You can listen to Francona, Steer, and Brady Singer's postgame comments below:
