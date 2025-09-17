Inside The Reds

Cincinnati Reds Infielder Spencer Steer Returns From Injury in Huge Way in Win Over Cardinals

A huge day at the plate for Spencer Steer.

Greg Kuffner

Sep 17, 2025; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Cincinnati Reds teammates shower Cincinnati Reds first baseman Spencer Steer (7) with money in the dugout after he hit a three-run home run against the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Vizer-Imagn Images
Wednesday was just the third time in the nine-game roadtrip that Spencer Steer found himself in the starting lineup.

He's been dealing with a couple of nagging injuries, but returned to the lineup in a big way in Wednesday's win over the St. Louis Cardinals.

It was a 1-0 St. Louis lead in the fourth inning when Steer stepped up to the plate with two runners on base. The first baseman got a mistake pitch and didn't miss, driving it 411 feet into the left-center field seats, giving the Reds a 3-1 lead.

"Just happy to be back on the field and help contribute to the win," Steer said. "It feels good to make an impact today and hopefully we keep it rolling."

Steer had three hits to go with five runs batted in on the day.

"I don't think he felt great out there, but I tell you what, he played a really great game," Reds manager Terry Francona said.

You can listen to Francona, Steer, and Brady Singer's postgame comments below:

Published
GREG KUFFNER

Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.

