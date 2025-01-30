Cincinnati Reds Made the Right Choice to Pivot Away From Luis Robert Jr. Trade
The Cincinnati Reds have been busy over the last couple of days adding multiple players to the roster. One report had them linked to an even bigger upgrade, though I am not sure it would have been better than what actually happened.
According to Ken Rosenthal from The Athletic, the Reds and Chicago White Sox were in serious negotiations that would've sent center fielder Luis Robert to Cincinnati. Talks stalled on Sunday as the two sides couldn't find middle ground on the players the trade would involve or the money heading to Cincinnati.
The Reds are not the only team that has tried to acquire Robert.
Rosenthal even said that the San Francisco Giants were in talks with the White Sox but that talks stalled in that case, as well. Earlier this offseason, multiple teams were reportedly interested in the outfielder, but those teams have since ended pursuit.
It is clear that the White Sox are asking too much for Robert.
Coming off one of the worst seasons in franchise history, the White Sox are trying to hit the reset button…with one trade. Rosenthal said the Reds were talking about sending Edwin Arroyo to Chicago as part of the deal, but that the two teams weren’t in agreement on that, or if there were other players involved.
The Reds dodged a bullet here by not overpaying for Robert.
His talent is undeniable, but his durability is highly dubious. He has just one season where he played in more than 100 games. For that reason, I would not want the Reds to overpay for him like the White Sox are clearly asking them to do.
Had the Reds went through with the overpay for Robert, that likely would have been it for their offseason moves. While that would have helped the outfield, but that would not have helped the bullpen.
I much prefer the acquisitions of Austin Hays and Taylor Rogers to Robert. Nick Krall has added a good quantity of talent for Terry Francona to work with. A championship team is more than just a few stars. It needs to be a deep roster.
The Reds chose the right path.
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death
Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died
Cincinnati Reds Star Matt McLain is Healthy, to Play in Arizona Fall League
Report: Cincinnati Reds Rule Out Six Popular Managerial Candidates
Cincinnati Reds Expected to Target Two Candidates for Manager Job, Including Former Red
Cincinnati Reds Expected to “Aggressively Pursue” Trade for 3-Time All-Star This Offseason
Three Qualities the Next Cincinnati Reds Manager Must Have
Skip Schumaker Has Key Trait Cincinnati Reds Are Looking For in Next Manager
Nine Candidates to be Next Manager of the Cincinnati Reds Following David Bell Firing
Rhett Lowder Dazzles in Final Appearance of 2024, Wraps Up Impressive First Season
Marty Brennaman Weighs in on Reds Manager Search, Believes They Should Target World Series Champion Terry Francona
Cincinnati Reds Will Have to Compete With Multiple Teams to Land Skip Schumaker
Look: No. 2 Overall Pick Chase Burns in Cincinnati Reds Uniform for First Time
Watch: Nick Krall Discusses Reds’ Decision to Fire Manager David Bell
Look: Cincinnati Reds 2025 Spring Training Schedule Released
-----
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast