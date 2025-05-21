Cincinnati Reds Manager Terry Francona and Others React to Disappointing Series Loss to Pirates
The Cincinnati Reds fell to the Pittsburgh Pirates 3-1 on Wednesday afternoon to drop the series. In the final two games of the series, the Cincinnati pitching staff gave up just four total runs, but fell in both games.
The Reds offense continues to disappoint and manager Terry Francona says there's no magic sauce.
"There is no magic potion," Francona said. "It's just baseball. Those things will happen. That's not a lack of wanting to and things like that. If you think that's the case, I don't know if you know the game."
The Reds are 0-21 this season when trailing after six innings.
Brady Singer did not have his best stuff on Wednesday, but allowed just two runs. The defense made some fantastic plays behind him.
"The defense was incredible," Singer said. "They save me a lot there, but I just tried to battle. It's kind of what I've been doing the last couple of outings. I've kind of made it hard on myself with the walks."
You can listen to Francona and Singer's full postgame interview below:
