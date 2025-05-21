Inside The Reds

Cincinnati Reds Manager Terry Francona and Others React to Disappointing Series Loss to Pirates

A disappointing series loss.

Greg Kuffner

May 21, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Reds second baseman Matt McLain (9) tags Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Adam Frazier (26) out at second base on a steal attempt during the eighth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
May 21, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Reds second baseman Matt McLain (9) tags Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Adam Frazier (26) out at second base on a steal attempt during the eighth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Cincinnati Reds fell to the Pittsburgh Pirates 3-1 on Wednesday afternoon to drop the series. In the final two games of the series, the Cincinnati pitching staff gave up just four total runs, but fell in both games.

The Reds offense continues to disappoint and manager Terry Francona says there's no magic sauce.

"There is no magic potion," Francona said. "It's just baseball. Those things will happen. That's not a lack of wanting to and things like that. If you think that's the case, I don't know if you know the game."

The Reds are 0-21 this season when trailing after six innings.

Brady Singer did not have his best stuff on Wednesday, but allowed just two runs. The defense made some fantastic plays behind him.

"The defense was incredible," Singer said. "They save me a lot there, but I just tried to battle. It's kind of what I've been doing the last couple of outings. I've kind of made it hard on myself with the walks."

You can listen to Francona and Singer's full postgame interview below:

Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!

You May Also Like:

MLB Insider Makes Bold Declaration Following Hunter Greene's Latest Start for Reds

Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Showcases Leadership With Support of Ian Gibaut 

Report: Reds' Top Prospect Chase Burns to Start Season in Dayton

Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Being Disrespected By National Media Ahead of 2025 Regular Season

Watch: Ranking Cincinnati Reds’ Most Important Players Ahead of 2025 MLB Regular Season

Terry Francona Explains Why He Decided to Return to Baseball and Manage the Cincinnati Reds in 2025

Cincinnati Reds Second Baseman Matt McLain Made BIG Change That Could Impact His Future With the Club

Cincinnati Reds Right Hander Brady Singer Has Added a New Pitch to His Arsenal This Offseason

Cincinnati Reds Catcher Tyler Stephenson Expected to Miss Start of 2025 Regular Season With Oblique Injury

Cincinnati Reds Make Flurry of Roster Moves With Opening Day Looming

Look: Cincinnati Reds May Be Getting New Uniforms for 2025 Regular Season

Great American Ballpark Has Been Disrespected By National Media

Great American Ballpark Ranked Among MLB’s WORST Stadiums Ahead of 2025 MLB Season

Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death

Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died

-----

Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast

Follow on Instagram

Published |Modified
Greg Kuffner
GREG KUFFNER

Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.

Home/Cincinnati Reds Analysis