Cincinnati Reds Manager Terry Francona Reacts to 11-2 Loss to Cleveland Guardians
The Reds fell behind 5-0 after a grand slam by Carlos Santana off Nick Lodolo and it was never really a close game after that.
Lodolo gave up six runs in just 3 1/3 innings. Reds manager Terry Francona said Lodolo had good stuff on Wednesday, but struggled with his command.
"His stuff was really good, maybe too good," Francona said. "He just wasn't commanding anything. He was kind of all over the place and kind of paid the price for it."
The Reds took five of six games against the Diamondbacks and Guardians, which feels like a major success, but Francona is just focused on the game at hand. He was asked if was any consolation taking five of six games.
"No, never ever. We show up to play today. I do think the guys have a good day off tomorrow. That will be good for them because we are going to go play a good Detroit team."
You can listen to Francona's full postgame interview below:
