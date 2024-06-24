Inside The Reds

Cincinnati Reds' Run Differential Paints Positive Picture, Despite Struggles This Season

The Reds should have a very different win-loss record this season.

Jeff Carr

Jun 23, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds outfielder Spencer Steer (7) scores on a RBI double hit by catcher Tyler Stephenson (not pictured) in the sixth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 23, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds outfielder Spencer Steer (7) scores on a RBI double hit by catcher Tyler Stephenson (not pictured) in the sixth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports / Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
The most annoying stat in the world loves the Cincinnati Reds. When it comes to wins and losses, there is a statistic that says what a team’s record should be.

Baseball Reference calls it Pythagorean Win-Loss. It is what a team’s record should be based on it’s run differential. According to the Reds' run differential they should have a winning record of 40-37 going into Monday night's series against the Pirates.

The only other team in the NL Central with a positive run differential is the first place Milwaukee Brewers. As annoying as the season has seemed, at times, the overall picture still shows a team that is better than their current record.

The Reds' pitching is the biggest thing keeping them afloat with a positive run differential. They score runs at a below average rate right now, but they are top-10 in average runs against per game. If the lineup can improve, then this team still has a chance to make a run this season.

