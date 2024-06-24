Cincinnati Reds' Run Differential Paints Positive Picture, Despite Struggles This Season
The most annoying stat in the world loves the Cincinnati Reds. When it comes to wins and losses, there is a statistic that says what a team’s record should be.
Baseball Reference calls it Pythagorean Win-Loss. It is what a team’s record should be based on it’s run differential. According to the Reds' run differential they should have a winning record of 40-37 going into Monday night's series against the Pirates.
The only other team in the NL Central with a positive run differential is the first place Milwaukee Brewers. As annoying as the season has seemed, at times, the overall picture still shows a team that is better than their current record.
The Reds' pitching is the biggest thing keeping them afloat with a positive run differential. They score runs at a below average rate right now, but they are top-10 in average runs against per game. If the lineup can improve, then this team still has a chance to make a run this season.
