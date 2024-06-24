Inside The Reds

Game One Preview: Cincinnati Reds Face Off Against Pittsburgh Pirates

The Reds enter the series with a 2-6 record in their last eight games.

Greg Kuffner

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Carson Spiers (68) throws to the San Diego Padres as thunderstorms make their way to Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati Wednesday, May 22, 2024.
Cincinnati Reds pitcher Carson Spiers (68) throws to the San Diego Padres as thunderstorms make their way to Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati Wednesday, May 22, 2024. / Cara Owsley/The Enquirer / USA TODAY
In this story:

The Cincinnati Reds host the Pittsburgh Pirates in a three-game series starting Monday Night at Great American Ball Park.

The Reds have lost six of their last eight games. They are 36-41 on the season and currently in last place in the NL Central.

The Pirates are currently 37-40 and in third place in the division.

The Reds' offense has struggled so far this season. They are 21st in the league with a .678 OPS. The Pirates' offense has fared even worse, with a .664 OPS, which is 28th best in Major League Baseball.

Both pitching staffs have been above average. The Reds have a 3.61 season-long ERA, which is 10th best in baseball. The Pirates aren't far behind with a 3.96 ERA, which is 16th best in the league.

Carson Spiers will make his second start of the season for the Reds. On Monday, June 17 he faced the Pirates and gave up three runs in the first inning and another run in the second before settling in to hold the Pirates scoreless for his final 4 1/3 innings of work. Spiers has a 3.20 ERA in 25 1/3 innings over six appearances this season.

Bailey Falter will take the mound for the Pirates. He has thrown 79 1/3 innings this season with a 3.74 ERA. Falter pitched a gem in a 2-1 Pirates loss against this Reds team his last time out. He tossed seven innings of two-run baseball. He gave up seven hits and struck out nine. The Pirates have lost the last four games started by Falter.

First pitch is set for Monday night at 7:10 ET.

