Cincinnati Reds Should Take a Chance and Extend Young Outfielder
On Wednesday, ESPN.com analyst Jeff Passan reported that the Boston Red Sox are finalizing an eight-year, $130 million contract extension that would keep the young slugger in Boston through 2034.
As much as we would love the Reds to extend Elly De La Cruz, his agent is Scott Boras and Boras almost always takes his clients to free agency.
The Reds should take a risk and extend outfielder Noelvi Marte. The 23-year-old is represented by agent Rafa Nieves. Nieves also represents Jose Ramirez, who took a team-friendly deal to stay in Cleveland.
Although Marte will not be a free agent until 2031, the Reds should try to extend him and take a risk on his upside. The Reds aren't able to play in the free agent market for big stars. The only realistic way they can get their stars to stay is to extend them early and hope they play up to their potential.
The Braves and Ronald Acuna Jr. agreed to an eight-year, $100 million deal in 2019. If Acuna did not agree to that deal, he would have gotten way more than that if the Braves had waited to offer him.
Now, I am not saying Marte is going to be the next Acuna Jr., but what I am saying is the Reds should take a risk on Marte's high upside. In Major League Baseball, you need star players to win consistently. Marte has the potential to be a star.
The outfielder is hitting .277/.323/.477 with 16 extra-base hits and seven stolen bases in 44 games this year for Cincinnati.
He's still only played 145 games in his Major League career, which is exactly why the Reds should bet on him now. It's a risk, but I believe it's a risk worth taking.
