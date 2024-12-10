Cincinnati Reds Should Trade For Los Angeles Angels Outfielder Taylor Ward
The Cincinnati Reds desperately need to upgrade their outfield. Mark Fensand is reporting that the Los Angeles Angels are close to trading an outfielder and that Taylor Ward could be on the trade block.
He would be a great addition to the Reds' roster.
Ward is right handed and has primarily played left field for the Angels over the last two seasons. He has two more years of team control and is currently 30 years old. He produced 2.3 bWAR in 2024 and has 7.6 WAR across the last three seasons.
Ward really shines against left-handed pitching. In his seven big league seasons, he's posted a .287 batting average against southpaws, a .450 slugging percentage and gets on base more than 35% of the time.
He isn’t unusable against right-handed pitching, either, though the production isn’t as good. He has slashed .239/.321/.419 for his career against righties.
He is also a solid defender. He has been in the positive numbers for Outs Above Average for the past three seasons and has good ratings on his arm, according to Baseball Savant.
Also, for what it's worth, Statcast says Ward would have hit 35 home runs last year, or 10 more than he actually hit, if he played at Great American Ballpark.
With his age, Ward should not cost what some other outfielders may cost in a trade, as far as prospects are concerned. He has the right mix of bat and glove to upgrade the Reds outfield. Here’s hoping the Angels impending announcement is that he is headed for Cincinnati.
