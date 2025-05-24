Cincinnati Reds Skipper Terry Francona Shows Visible Frustration Following 13-6 Loss
It was looking like it was going to be an easy Reds win when the Reds had their first six batters of the game reach base and took a 3-0 lead in the first inning.
They extended the lead to 6-2 later in the game.
Then, it all went downhill, fast.
With Ian Gibaut on the mound and a man on first, Gibaut got a groundball, but Matt McLain missed the tag on the runner and everyone was safe. With a four run lead, McLain should have taken the sure out.
Reds manager Terry Francona was asked if he'd rather see McLain flip the ball to Elly De La Cruz in that situation instead of trying to tag the runner.
"Probably, yeah," Francona said. "Just make sure you get one."
The Cubs followed with a bloop single, a two-RBI single, and a grand slam to take an 8-6 lead.
There has been a common theme with Francona in his postgame pressers this season. He doesn't look back and is always looking forward. When Charlie Goldsmith asked Francona if giving up a four-run lead in the seventh inning takes some wind out of the sails, Francona chuckled and showed some frustration.
"I am trying to tell you, we showed up to win and we didn't," Francona continued. "Now, we are going to have to show up tomorrow."
The Reds have lost three straight games after winning five straight.
You can watch and listen to Francona and Hunter Greene's postgame press conferences below:
