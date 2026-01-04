Opening Day Lineup Projection Raises Questions for Reds

We are less than two months away from pitchers and catchers reporting to Spring Training. The Reds have made multiple moves this offseason, but it still feels like they need more offense if they want to be legitimate contenders in 2026.

Bleacher Report predicted a starting lineup for each team in Major League Baseball. You can see their Opening Day lineup prediction for the Reds below:

TJ Friedl - CF Noelvi Marte - RF Elly De La Cruz - SS Spencer Steer - 1B Gavin Lux- DH Tyler Stephenson - C JJ Bleday - LF Ke'Bryan Hayes - 3B Matt McLain - 2B

The first thing that really stands out to me with this lineup is a lack of power, which is the exact same thing their 2025 lineup lacked.

The second thing that stands out to me is that Sal Stewart is not in the lineup. With Stewart's upside on offense, he is someone who should be penciled into the lineup just about every day. He is someone who can provide pop in the lineup and showed that last season.

In 18 games after being promoted to the majors last season, Stewart provided some serious thump, slashing .255/..293/.545 with six extra-base hits, including five home runs.

Like I've said all offseason long, the Reds need to find an impact bat that they can add to the middle of their order.

