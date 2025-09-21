Cincinnati Reds Tie Mets for Final Wild Card, Terry Francona and Players React
The Cincinnati Reds are tied with the New York Mets for the third and final Wild Card spot in the National League after sweeping the Chicago Cubs on Sunday afternoon. They hold the tiebreaker over New York.
Gavin Lux drove in Cincinnati's only run on the game on Sunday.
"There is no give in this group," Lux said. We keep fighting. Every time we get kicked down, we get back up and we answer."
Nick Martinez delivered 2 1/3 strong innings out of the bullpen. He's fired up to be in this situation. The bullpen was watching the scoreboard and paying attention to the Mets' score.
"We were keeping tabs in the bullpen," Martinez said. "It made us very hungry and gave us that extra edge."
The Reds have six games left in the regular season. After an off day on Monday, the Reds will host the Pirates for a three-game series at Great American Ball Park. Reds manager Terry Francona is looking forward to it.
"It means that Tuesday will be really fun," Francona said. "We have earned the right to enjoy competition and that's the best way to look at it."
The Mets are also off on Monday and start a series with the Cubs on Tuesday.
You can listen to Francona, Tony Santillan, Andrew Abbott, Martinez, and Lux's postgame comments below:
