Cincinnati Reds Use Five Home Runs to Beat Chicago Cubs 7-4
CINCINNATI -- The Reds finally broke out the power. Their five home runs propelled them to a 7-4 win over the Chicago Cubs on Friday night.
Cincinnati is now 78-76 with eight games to play in the regular season.
More importantly, the Reds used home runs to stay in the game and then put the Cubs away in the bottom of the sixth inning.
The Reds CAN Hit Home Runs
For an organization that plays 81 games in Great American Ball Park every season, you would think they hit a lot of home runs. Of course, Reds fans know that hasn't been the case for this team.
Friday night, though, the Reds finally broke out the bats. There are only eight games remaining in the regular season, but as the offseason approaches —hopefully after a postseason berth —the Reds must build a more powerful lineup.
We know this team can sustain rallies by hitting for extra bases. Imagine what having a hitter, or multiple hitters, that can hit the ball into the seats can do for those rallies.
The biggest home run of the night was Elly De La Cruz's opposite-field home run in the bottom of the sixth. It was only a solo home run, but it was De La Cruz's first home run in 43 games. That had to have felt good for the Reds superstar shortstop.
Somehow, despite his lengthy home run drought, he is tied for the team lead with 20 home runs.
If the Reds are going to make the Playoffs, a confident De La Cruz could be the difference in overtaking the New York Mets.
Spencer Steer gave the Reds a 6-4 lead with a two-run home run in the bottom of the sixth. It was Steer's second home run of the night, and it's also his third in the last four games.
Miguel Andujar got the Reds on the board with a solo home run in the bottom of the first, and Matt McLain homered in the bottom of the third to cut a 4-2 deficit to make it 4-3.
The only run the Reds got that wasn't on a home run was a game-tying RBI single from TJ Friedl with two outs in the bottom of the fifth.
Elsewhere In The National League Wild Card Race
At the time this story was published, the New York Mets led the Washington Nationals 8-6 in the seventh inning.
Elsehwere, the Arizona Diamondbacks host the Philadelphia Phillies late Friday night. The San Francisco Giants are at the Los Angeles Dodgers late Friday night as well.
On Deck
All the Reds can do is keep winning and give themselves a chance.
Saturday night is game three of the four-game series between the Reds and Cubs.
Reds right-hander Zack Littell (9-8, 3.86 ERA) will start against Cubs right-hander Javier Assad (3-1, 4.23 ERA).
First pitch is at 6:40 E.T. on FanDuel Sports Network Cincinnati and 700WLW.
