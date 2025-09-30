Cincinnati Reds vs. Los Angeles Dodgers: Wild Card Series Prediction & Preview
The Cincinnati Reds will play in their first postseason since 2020 on Tuesday night. They'll face off against the Los Angeles Dodgers at 9:08 ET at Dodger Stadium.
Our staff decided to give our predictions for the series.
James Rapien - Reds in 2
Hunter Greene is going to carry the Reds to a series-opening win on Tuesday, which would give Cincinnati the chance to end the series on Wednesday. It could be a bullpen day, but this Reds team feels special. They have many flaws, but they've also found a way to get to this point. Their improbable run will continue. The Reds are going to shock the world.
Greg Kuffner - Reds in 3
If you think I am picking the Dodgers, you're greatly mistaken. The Reds will find a way to win in game one behind a dominant performance from Hunter Greene. The Dodgers will grab game two, but then the Reds find some magic on Thursday night and take down Goliath. Look for Elly De La Cruz to have a big series.
Ricky Logan - Reds in 3
The Cincinnati Reds will win their first postseason series since 1995 in three games. The Reds' pitching will be what keeps their season alive through the Wild Card Round. Hunter Greene will outduel Blake Snell. Miguel Andujar is the only active Red with multiple hits versus Snell in limited at-bats, but I believe the Reds' offense will be ready to go. The Reds will win Game 1 and Game 3.
Jeff Car - Reds in 3
The Cincinnati Reds will shock the world and beat the Los Angeles Dodgers. It will take all three games as Hunter Greene will lead them to victory in game one, but they will lose game two. Then game three will be a classic with Matt McLain hitting the go-ahead RBI double in the 7th inning and the bullpen holding down the lead for the last six outs to give the Reds their first playoff series win in 30 years.
Alex Frank - Dodgers in 3
Knowing the Reds, they’re going to make this series competitive. With Hunter Greene on the mound, they could easily take Game 1. If they do, they have the Dodgers on the ropes.
The Dodgers are the reigning World Series champions for a reason. They have an incredible array of talent and winning pedigree.
That’s why I think the Dodgers will prevail. But it will be one of the more competitive Wild Card series between the Reds and Dodgers.
