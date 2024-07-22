Game One Preview: Cincinnati Reds Travel to Atlanta to Take on Atlanta Braves
The Cincinnati Reds (47-53) travel to Atlanta for a three-game series against the Atlanta Braves on Monday.
The Reds are 5-5 in their last 10 games but have lost their last four games. They are currently in last place in the NL central.
The Braves are 5-5 over their last 10 games and are currently in second place in the NL East.
The Reds are led by Elly De La Cruz offensively. De La Cruz had 44 extra-base hits to go along with his league-leading 48 stolen bases.
Marcell Ozuna leads the way for the Braves with 28 home runs and a .976 OPS on the season.
Hunter Greene will start game one for the Reds. Greene is 6-4 with a 3.34 ERA on the season over 110 1/3 innings pitched. In his last start, Greene pitched six innings of one-run baseball in 8-1 win against the Miami Marlins. He struck out 10.
The Braves will give the ball to Reynaldo Lopez who is having a career year. He is 7-3 with a 1.88 ERA on the year over 95 2/3 innings. He struggled a bit in his last start giving up three runs on eleven hits in a 4-0 loss to the San Diego Padres.
Up Next
The Reds and Braves will face off in game one of the series at 7:20 ET.
News and Notes
- Elly De La Cruz has a nine-game hitting streak.
- Jeimer Candelario is 0 for his last 18 at the plate.
- The Reds are 6-13 in games started by Hunter Greene.
