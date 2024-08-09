Game Preview: Cincinnati Reds Travel to Milwaukee to Take on First Place Brewers
The Cincinnati Reds (56-59) head to Milwaukee to take on the Milwaukee Brewers (65-49) in a three-game series starting on Friday night.
The Reds are currently in last place in the National League Central, while the Brewers currently lead the division.
On offense, Cincinnati is led by 22-year-old superstar Elly De La Cruz. De La Cruz leads the team with an OPS of .856 to go along with 53 extra-base hits and 59 stolen bases.
The Brewers are led on offense by William Contreras. Contreras has an OPS of .808 to go along with 45 extra-base hits.
Carson Spiers will take the mound for the Reds on Friday night. Spiers has been a pleasant surprise for the Reds this season. He has a 4-3 record with 3.59 ERA in 57 2/3 innings pitched.
The right-hander tossed 5 2/3 innings against the Giants in his last start, giving up three runs on five hits in an 8-2 loss.
The Brewers will turn to Aaron Civale. Civale is 2-8 with a 5.14 on the season. In his last start, he gave up five runs on seven hits in four innings in a 6-4 loss against the Washington Nationals.
The Brewers are 1-4 in games started by Civale since acquiring him right before the trade deadline.
Game one of the series between the Reds and Brewers will get underway Friday night at 8:10 ET.
