Game Three Preview: Cincinnati Reds Face Off Against Colorado Rockies

The Reds look to win their third-straight game.

Greg Kuffner

Jun 28, 2024; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Cincinnati Reds pitcher Frankie Montas (47) throws against the St. Louis Cardinals during the fifth inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Le-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The Cincinnati Reds (44-48) face the Colorado Rockies (32-60) in game three of their four-game series on Wednesday night.

Frankie Montas will get the start for the Reds. He has a 4.19 ERA in 77 1/3 innings pitched this season. Montas is coming off a start where he threw five innings, giving up two runs and four hits in a 8-4 win against the New York Yankees. The right-hander has given up two runs or less in his last three starts.

The Rockies will turn to Kyle Freeland on Wednesday night. Freeland has a 6.62 ERA over seven starts and 35 1/3 innings pitched, but he has been much better of late.

In his last three starts, he has thrown 19 2/3 innings, allowing just three runs. He walked four and struck out 12 over that span.

The Reds have won the first two games of the series and will look to win the series on Wednesday night.

First pitch is at 7:10 ET at Great American Ball Park.

Published
