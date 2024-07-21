Inside The Reds

Game Three Preview: Cincinnati Reds Look to Avoid Sweep Against Washington Nationals

The Reds have lost three straight games.

Greg Kuffner

Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Andrew Abbott (41) throws a pitch in the second inning of the MLB National League game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Miami Marlins at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Saturday, July 13, 2024. The Reds led 1-0 after two innings.
Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Andrew Abbott (41) throws a pitch in the second inning of the MLB National League game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Miami Marlins at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Saturday, July 13, 2024. The Reds led 1-0 after two innings. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY
In this story:

The Cincinnati Reds will look to avoid being swept on Sunday afternoon by the Washington Nationals.

Andrew Abbott will start for the Reds. The Reds have won Abbott's last five starts. He is 9-6 with a 3.39 ERA on the season. In his last start, he struggled and only pitched 3 1/3 innings giving up five funs on seven hits in a 10-6 win against the Miami Marlins.

Jake Irvin will get the ball for the Nationals. Irvin is 7-8 on the season with a 3.49 ERA. He was roughed up by the Milwaukee Brewers in his last start, pitching just four innings and allowing six runs on nine hits.

First pitch for game three of the series will be at 1:35 ET on Sunday.

Published
