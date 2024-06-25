Game Two Preview: Cincinnati Reds Face Off Against Pittsburgh Pirates
The Cincinnati Reds defeated the Pittsburgh Pirates 11-5 on Monday night at Great American Ball Park.
The Reds are looking for the series win on Tuesday night, giving the ball to Hunter Greene. He has made 15 starts on the season with a 3.35 ERA and a .198 batting average against in 88 2/3 innings pitched. The right-hander has struck out 98 batters.
In his career, he has pitched well against the Pirates. In five starts, he has a 1.55 ERA over 29 innings. Remarkably, the Reds are 0-5 in those games.
In Greene's last start, he did not factor into the decision in a 1-0 loss in Pittsburgh. He tossed 6 1/3 shutout innings, allowing only two hits, and striking out nine.
The Pirates will hand the ball to Mitch Keller who is having a phenomenal season. The 28-year-old right-hander tossed seven scoreless innings in a 1-0 win against the Reds last Wednesday. Keller has a 3.11 ERA on the season with 85 strikeouts through 92 1/3 innings pitched.
The Reds and Pirates will face off in game two of the series at 7:10 ET.
News and Notes
- Pittsburgh's Bryan Reynolds comes into Tuesday's game with a 21-game hit streak.
- Reynolds has an RBI in five-straight games.
- Will Benson is in the midst of an 0-for-21 hitless streak. He hasn't had a hit since June 14 against the Brewers. It's the longest hitless streak of his career.
- Alexis Diaz has converted 10-straight save opportunities, the third-longest streak of his career.
- Sam Moll's 1.07 ERA through his first 46 outings with the Reds is the lowest by any Reds pitcher in that span since 1913.
