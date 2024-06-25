Postgame Takeaways: Cincinnati Reds Beat Pittsburgh Pirates 11-5
The Cincinnati Reds defeated the Pittsburgh Pirates 11-5 on Monday night at Great American Ball Park.
Both teams are now 37-41 on the season.
Here are our takeaways:
Offensive Fireworks
The Reds trailed 1-0 early on and it was looking like it might be another disappointing day for the offense. Then, the bats came alive. Jonathan India and Elly De La Cruz started the bottom half of the fourth inning with singles. They moved over after a Jeimer Candelario groundout. Spencer Steer doubled to the left-center gap to give the Reds a 2-1 lead. After an infield single from Tyler Stephenson, Stuart Fairchild hit a double to the wall to increase the lead to 4-1. Levi Jordan, making his big league debut, got his first RBI of his career with a sacrifice fly to right field.
The Reds weren't done. In the fifth, India and De La Cruz hit back-to-back doubles to make it a 6-3 ballgame. Steer singled later in the inning to score De La Cruz and increase the lead to four.
In the sixth inning, Jordan got his first MLB hit with a double off the right-field wall. Luke Maile followed with an RBI single. India roped a double off the left-field wall for his third hit of the night that scored Maile. Then, De La Cruz followed with one of the longest home runs you'll ever see at Great American Ball Park to make it a 11-3 game. Watch the homer here.
Carson Spiers Quality Start
Spiers, facing the Pirates for the second consecutive start, threw six innings, giving up three runs on seven hits. He walked a batter and struck out five. Spiers gave the Reds a much-needed quality start. His ERA now sits at 3.45 on the season.
News and Notes
- Elly De La Cruz had three hits and was a triple short of the cycle.
- Jonathan India had three hits and reached base four times.
- Spencer Steer had two hits and three RBI.
- De La Cruz's home run was his 14th of the season and is a new career-high.
- Lucas Sims and Justin Wilson pitched scoreless innings in relief.
- Fernando Cruz gave up a two-run home run to O'Neil Cruz in the seventh.
- Levi Jordan made his Major League Debut tonight at 28 years old.
Up Next
The Reds face the Pirates in game two of the series on Tuesday at 7:10 ET.
