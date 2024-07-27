Inside The Reds

Game Two Preview: Cincinnati Reds vs. Tampa Bay Rays

The Reds have won three straight games.

Greg Kuffner

Jul 21, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Andrew Abbott (41) pitches against the Washington Nationals during the first inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 21, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Andrew Abbott (41) pitches against the Washington Nationals during the first inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports / Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The Cincinnati Reds (50-53) play the Tampa Bay Rays (52-52) in game two of the series on Saturday afternoon.

Andrew Abbott will take the mound for the Reds. Abbott is 9-6 with a 3.19 ERA over 113 innings this season. He threw 6 2/3 innings and didn't give up an earned run in his last start in a 5-2 loss against the Washington Nationals.

The Rays will hand the ball to Zack Littell. Littell is 3-7 with a 4.46 ERA on the season. The Rays have lost his last three starts, and over that time period, he has given up 14 runs over 15 2/3 innings.

First pitch between the Reds and the Rays will be at 4:10 ET.

Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!

You May Also Like:

Frankie Montas Dominant in Cincinnati Reds’ Win Over Colorado Rockies

Cincinnati Reds Prospect Dominic Pirelli Shining After Promotion to Double-A

Cincinnati Reds Reveal Special City Connect Field at Great American Ballpark

Time For Accountability: Addressing Cincinnati Reds’ Hitting Struggles

How Cincinnati Reds Struggles Compare to Past Years

Growing Pain: Cincinnati Reds Searching for Answers During Long Losing Streak

Bright Spot: Jeimer Candelario Heating up For Cincinnati Reds

Cincinnati Reds Place Christian Encarnacion-Strand on Injured List

Star Youngster Elly De La Cruz Delivering for Cincinnati Reds

Hunter Greene Off to Best Start of Young Career for Cincinnati Reds

Spencer Steer Becoming Stabilizing Force in Cincinnati Reds’ Lineup

Key Veteran Mike Ford Opts Out Of Minor League Contract With Louisville

Elly De La Cruz on Record-Setting Pace for Cincinnati Reds

Ultimate Guide to 2024 Reds Starting Rotation

Ultimate Guide to 2024 Reds Bullpen

Ultimate Guide to 2024 Reds Infield

Ultimate Guide to 2024 Reds Outfield

Four Expectations for Reds Pitching Staff Ahead of 2024 Season

Prospect Overview: In Depth Look at Cincinnati Reds First Rounder Rhett Lowder

Cincinnati Reds Prospect Edwin Arroyo Has Season-Ending Surgery

-----

Follow Inside the Reds on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast

Follow on Instagram

Published
Greg Kuffner

GREG KUFFNER

Home/Cincinnati Reds Analysis