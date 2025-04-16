Inside The Reds

Gavin Lux: The Unlikely Cleanup Hitter for the Cincinnati Reds

While not conventional, Lux has been a valuable cleanup hitter for the Reds

Jeff Carr

Apr 8, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Cincinnati Reds second baseman Gavin Lux (2) gestures after hitting a double against the San Francisco Giants during the ninth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-Imagn Images
Apr 8, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Cincinnati Reds second baseman Gavin Lux (2) gestures after hitting a double against the San Francisco Giants during the ninth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-Imagn Images / John Hefti-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Cincinnati Reds have been in need of a reliable cleanup hitter. Many, including myself, assumed that part of that equation was a power hitter but maybe Gavin Lux is proving that wrong.

Lux has the second-most plate appearances on the team, currently, and has a 99 OPS+. His overall performance as a hitter is the best for any Reds player with more than 40 plate appearances. Better than Elly De Al Cruz, even.

While he hasn’t done it by hitting the long ball, or pouring in extra-base hits, Lux has been consistent at putting the ball in play and getting on base. Just over 36% of the time he’s reaching first.

He’s also doing the thing any cleanup hitter needs to: get hits with runners in scoring position. Lux is 6-for-15 (.400 batting average) with six RBI.

More power is certainly preferable, but Lux has been a more valuable cleanup hitter than you may expect.

Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!

You May Also Like:

MLB Insider Makes Bold Declaration Following Hunter Greene's Latest Start for Reds

Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Showcases Leadership With Support of Ian Gibaut 

Report: Reds' Top Prospect Chase Burns to Start Season in Dayton

Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Being Disrespected By National Media Ahead of 2025 Regular Season

Watch: Ranking Cincinnati Reds’ Most Important Players Ahead of 2025 MLB Regular Season

Terry Francona Explains Why He Decided to Return to Baseball and Manage the Cincinnati Reds in 2025

Cincinnati Reds Second Baseman Matt McLain Made BIG Change That Could Impact His Future With the Club

Cincinnati Reds Right Hander Brady Singer Has Added a New Pitch to His Arsenal This Offseason

Cincinnati Reds Catcher Tyler Stephenson Expected to Miss Start of 2025 Regular Season With Oblique Injury

Cincinnati Reds Make Flurry of Roster Moves With Opening Day Looming

ADVERTISING

Look: Cincinnati Reds May Be Getting New Uniforms for 2025 Regular Season

Great American Ballpark Has Been Disrespected By National Media

Great American Ballpark Ranked Among MLB’s WORST Stadiums Ahead of 2025 MLB Season

Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death

Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died

-----

Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast

Follow on Instagram

Published
Jeff Carr
JEFF CARR

Jeff has hosted the only daily podcast covering the Cincinnati Reds since 2018. He’s been a life long fan of the Reds. He was at Clinchmas and the 2015 Home Run Derby. He is also the channel manager that supports all MLB podcasts on the Locked On Podcast Network. Jeff has extensive media experience as he covered college basketball and volleyball for Tennessee State and college softball for Mercer University. 

Home/Cincinnati Reds Analysis