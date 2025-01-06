Grading the Trade: Cincinnati Reds Add Gavin Lux in Deal With Los Angeles Dodgers
The Cincinnati Reds got better for not a lot of future capital, but what does it mean for the roster?
The Reds acquired Gavin Lux from the Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday for outfield prospect Mike Sirota and competitive balance round A pick. The pick will be the 37th pick in the draft.
I’m giving this trade a solid B.
Lux has spent the lion share of his career at second base but has played just about everywhere. He has outfield experience, but this move could also give them flexibility to play Matt McLain in the outfield.
I like the deal on the surface. Lux is a better player than Jonathan India, so that is an upgrade. Sirota may have been an outfield option in 2026, but that isn’t a sure thing. The competitive round A pick seems like a bigger price to give up than Sirota, but to get a proven major leaguer with that pick is a good thing.
The question will be if the Reds make this the answer to their issues in the outfield.
If McLain is seen as the answer, then I feel less confident about this trade. He played center field in college but he hasn’t played there in awhile. He will be re-learning the position while also proving he is healthy and can be a viable major league hitter.
One thing is for certain, Nick Krall is awake.
