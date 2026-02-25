Cincinnati Reds Sign Two Pitchers to Minor League Deals

The Reds signed right-handed pitcher Johnathan Lavallee and left-handed pitcher Riley Cooper to minor league deals earlier this week.

Lavallee, 26, spent last season with the Double-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays. In 28 games, the right-hander had an ERA of 6.19 in 32 innings.

He was drafted by the Minnesota Twins in the 16th round of the 2021 MLB Draft.

Cooper spent the 2025 season in High-A and Double-A with the Baltimore Orioles. In 24 appearances, he had an ERA of 5.54 in 39 innings.

The left-hander was drafted by the Baltimore Orioles in the 13th round of the 2023 MLB Draft.

Both pitchers will be minor league depth piece for the organization.

Former Reds Pitcher Signs With Pirates

Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Carson Fulmer (41) throws a pitch in the seventh inning of the MLB National League game between the Cincinnati Reds and the San Francisco Giants at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Thursday, May 20, 2021. The Giants carried an 18-2 lead over the Reds in the bottom of the eighth. San Francisco Giants At Cincinnati Reds | Sam Greene via Imagn Content Services, LLC

On Monday, former Reds pitcher Carson Fulmer signed a minor league deal with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Fulmer, 32, appeared in 20 games with the Reds in 2021. He had an ERA of 6.66 in 25 2/3 innings with the Reds.

The veteran has also spent time with the Baltimore Orioles, Chicago White Sox, Detroit Tigers, and Los Angeles Angels in his career. He appeared in 53 games for the Angles over the last three seasons.

The White Sox drafted Fulmer with the No. 8 pick in the 2015 MLB Draft.





