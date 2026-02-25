Cincinnati Reds Sign Two Pitchers to Minor League Deals
In this story:
The Reds signed right-handed pitcher Johnathan Lavallee and left-handed pitcher Riley Cooper to minor league deals earlier this week.
Lavallee, 26, spent last season with the Double-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays. In 28 games, the right-hander had an ERA of 6.19 in 32 innings.
Sign Up For Our DAILY Newsletter for More Free Coverage of the Cincinnati Reds Delivered to YOU Directly
He was drafted by the Minnesota Twins in the 16th round of the 2021 MLB Draft.
Cooper spent the 2025 season in High-A and Double-A with the Baltimore Orioles. In 24 appearances, he had an ERA of 5.54 in 39 innings.
The left-hander was drafted by the Baltimore Orioles in the 13th round of the 2023 MLB Draft.
Both pitchers will be minor league depth piece for the organization.
Former Reds Pitcher Signs With Pirates
On Monday, former Reds pitcher Carson Fulmer signed a minor league deal with the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Fulmer, 32, appeared in 20 games with the Reds in 2021. He had an ERA of 6.66 in 25 2/3 innings with the Reds.
The veteran has also spent time with the Baltimore Orioles, Chicago White Sox, Detroit Tigers, and Los Angeles Angels in his career. He appeared in 53 games for the Angles over the last three seasons.
The White Sox drafted Fulmer with the No. 8 pick in the 2015 MLB Draft.
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
How Emilio Pagán Played a Role in Pierce Johnson Joining Cincinnati Reds
Report: Reds Interested in Signing Familiar Face After Breakout 2025 Season
Hunter Greene Creates Unforgettable Moment for Reds Fan at Redsfest
Two More Cincinnati Reds Players Crack MLB Network’s Top 100 Players List
Report: Multiple Teams Interested in Trading for Key Players on Reds Roster
Reds Star Elly De La Cruz Reveals Status for World Baseball Classic
Cincinnati Reds 2025 Draft Pick Opens Up on Tough Start to Professional Career
Why Elly De La Cruz Turned Down Reds Record Breaking Offer
Cincinnati Reds Announce 2025 Organization Award Winners
One-on-One With New Reds Outfielder Dane Myers
One-on-One With Cincinnati Reds Pitcher Rhett Lowder
How Draft Day Took an Unexpected Turn for New Reds Outfielder Dane Myers
Nick Krall Reveals Key Details About Cincinnati Reds’ Bullpen Plans
Nick Krall Has Exciting Message for Reds Fans Following Trade
Cincinnati Reds Win Total Feels Lower Than Expected
Previewing Cincinnati Reds Catcher Position Ahead of 2026 Season
What the Reds’ Gavin Lux Trade Really Means — and What Could Be Next
Cincinnati Reds Land Two Top-50 Prospects in 16-Player International Class
Cincinnati Reds Bring Back Veteran Pitcher on Minor League Deal
-----
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.Follow RedsDaily4