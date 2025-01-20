How Much Better are the Cincinnati Reds Right Now Compared to 2024?
The Cincinnati Reds have made three major league additions and have a few more major league subtractions. Based on the Wins Above Replacement of those joining the team versus those leaving, we can draw one conclusion.
The Reds offseason has been slightly less interesting, so far, than we had hoped it would be. They have added to their starting rotation, upgraded their second catcher, and added a strong utility player, but nobody that really pushes the needle very far.
Meanwhile, with the players who have left, either through free agency or trade, the margin of improvement seems a bit thinner.
According to baseball reference, right handed pitcher Brady Singer, infielder Gavin Lux, and catcher Jose Trevino bring in a total of 5.7 WAR.
Likewise, the departure of second baseman Jonathan India, right handed pitchers Buck Farmer, Jakob Junis, and Fernando Cruz, first baseman Ty France, and catcher Luke Maile, the Reds lost 4.1 WAR.
According to that, the Reds are better, but only slightly.
There are a couple of factors that could increase the margin of improvement for the ball club this offseason, but they are hard to quantify now.
Adding manager Terry Francona is sure to represent a bump in production, but there is no metric or statistic to show how much.
Also, the return to health of Matt McLain, Christian Encarnacion-Strand, and Jeimer Candelario will mean less playing time for players like Noelvi Marte and possibly less playing time for outfielder Will Benson. Both of those players held significant negative value last year.
Obviously a healthy team is a better team, but a healthy team could also lead to addition by subtraction. Out with the bad in with the better.
Heck, maybe that should be the Reds motto this year? Just saying.
As it stands now, it is hard to predict playoffs for this roster. Sure, things could go right and they make it, but right now we are talking about multiple situations turning out the best they possibly could.
What’s most likely to happen is the Reds will be better, but maybe not as good as we hope.
One more move in the coming days or weeks could change that.
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death
Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died
Cincinnati Reds Star Matt McLain is Healthy, to Play in Arizona Fall League
Report: Cincinnati Reds Rule Out Six Popular Managerial Candidates
Cincinnati Reds Expected to Target Two Candidates for Manager Job, Including Former Red
Cincinnati Reds Expected to “Aggressively Pursue” Trade for 3-Time All-Star This Offseason
Three Qualities the Next Cincinnati Reds Manager Must Have
Skip Schumaker Has Key Trait Cincinnati Reds Are Looking For in Next Manager
Nine Candidates to be Next Manager of the Cincinnati Reds Following David Bell Firing
Rhett Lowder Dazzles in Final Appearance of 2024, Wraps Up Impressive First Season
Marty Brennaman Weighs in on Reds Manager Search, Believes They Should Target World Series Champion Terry Francona
Cincinnati Reds Will Have to Compete With Multiple Teams to Land Skip Schumaker
Look: No. 2 Overall Pick Chase Burns in Cincinnati Reds Uniform for First Time
Watch: Nick Krall Discusses Reds’ Decision to Fire Manager David Bell
Look: Cincinnati Reds 2025 Spring Training Schedule Released
-----
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast