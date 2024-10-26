How Terry Francona May Approach Reds Youngsters Christian Encarnacion-Strand and Noelvi Marte
The Reds have some decisions to make regarding two young players this offseason. Noelvi Marte and Christian Encarnacion-Strand have flashed, but are they two players the team can count on in 2025?
Reds manager Terry Francona shared his thoughts on player development and how long it takes to figure out what a player can be during an appearance on the Dan Patrick Show.
“You need to get a thousand at-bats before you even make a determination,” Francona told Patrick.
Francona was speaking about Michael Jordan's baseball career. He managed Jordan in Double-A when he was part of the White Sox organization. He stands by that philosophy today.
Marte has 343 at-bats under his belt and Encarnacion-Strand is at 338.
That means Francona is going to lean more on the scouting reports for both guys.
In the minors, Encarnacion-Strand hit .322 with a .990 OPS in 849 at-bats while Marte hit .278 with an .817 OPS in 1555 at-bats. Francona will see if he can get the best out of them before the Reds make a drastic change.
Watch the clip below:
