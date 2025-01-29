Instant Analysis: Reds Solidify Bullpen By Acquiring Taylor Rogers From Giants

Inside The Reds

The Reds added a left-hander to pair with Alexis Diaz.

Jeff Carr

Sep 27, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants pitcher Taylor Rogers (33) delivers a pitch against the St. Louis Cardinals during the fourth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images
The Cincinnati Reds continue to add to their roster. They made another trade.

The Reds have acquired left-handed reliever Taylor Rogers from the San Francisco Giants.

Rogers has a career 3.34 ERA and a career strikeout-to-walk ratio of 4.04. He has pitched in 124 games over the last two years in San Francisco.

The Reds are sending right-handed pitcher Braxton Roxby to the Giants. The 25-year old made it to Double-A Chattanooga in 2023 and spent all of 2024 there, as well.

This trade now solidifies the Reds bullpen. Rogers and Alexis Diaz will be the two-headed leader of the group. This allows for manager Terry Francona to play late-game matchups well.

While no one move can be pointed at as the best move of the offseason, Nick Krall has put together a flurry of additions that have built a deeper roster.

This was a great trade by Krall and the Reds in their quest to get back to the postseason.

