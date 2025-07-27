Instant Reaction: Andrew Abbott's Strong Start Leads Reds Over Rays 6-2

Inside The Reds

Andrew Abbott was great again, the offense rallied late.

Ricky Logan

Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz (44) watches his hit as it bounces out of play for a ruled double in the first inning between Cincinnati Reds and Tampa Bay Rays at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on July 26, 2025.
Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz (44) watches his hit as it bounces out of play for a ruled double in the first inning between Cincinnati Reds and Tampa Bay Rays at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on July 26, 2025. / Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Cincinnati Reds (55-50) defeated the Tampa Bay Rays (53-52) to take the series win on Saturday night in Great American Ballpark. Here are our takeaways from tonight's game:

Scoring Summary: Elly De La Clutch

Elly De La Cruz was the only offense for the Reds through the first six innings, being the only hit to that point as well as drawing a walk. After a Noelvi Marte strikeout to start the sixth, TJ Friedl would walk and Matt McLain would reach. Both runners would advance on a tapper to the pitcher by La Cruz. The Reds would take the lead on a hard-hit ground ball to Rays shortstop Taylor Walls. Walls would misplay the ball, allowing both runners to score to give the Reds the lead.

The Reds worked two walks off of Rays reliever Bryan Baker. Baker would leave mid at bat versus Matt McLain as Garrett Cleavenger would walk him to load the bases. De La Cruz came up to bat with the bases loaded and two outs. After falling behind 0-2, De La Cruz worked the count back full and then sent a flare into short right center field that would fall, scoring both Steer and Friedl to give the Reds a 4-2 lead. They would play an add-on in the eighth inning on singles from Tyler Stephenson, Santiago Espinal, TJ Friedl, and Matt McLain. Scoring two more runs and taking a 6-2 lead

All-Star Abbott:

Andrew Abbott remained in All-Star form on Saturday. The lefty would only allow one hit through five, before allowing a lead-off home run to Yandy Diaz in the sixth. The strikeout was working for Abbott. He struck-out seven Rays batters and walked three. His ERA on the season is at 2.09

Bullpen:

  • Graham Ashcraft would pitch the seventh inning, allowing two hits, a walk and a run to allow the Rays to tie the game at two.
  • Tony Santillan allowed a hit in the eighth, but would strike out three.

Notes:

  • Elly De La Cruz is hitting .500 with the bases loaded in 2025 (14 at bats)
  • Andrew Abbott has allowed more than two earned runs just three times this season in 18 starts.
  • Manager Terry Francona was ejected for arguing balls and strikes in the seventh inning, his third ejection this season.

What's on Deck?

The Reds look to go for the sweep on Sunday. It's Faith, Family and Fastballs day at Great American Ballpark as Brent Suter and other Reds' share their faith and testimonies post game.

First pitch will be at 1:40pm as Brady Singer (7-8 4.84ERA) takes on Shane Baz (8-6 4.66ERA) to close out the series before the Los Angeles Dodgers come into town on Monday.

With only five days remaining before Thursdays trade deadline, it will be interesting to see what will happen in the coming days.

Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!

Ricky Logan
RICKY LOGAN

Ricky Logan is a California native, originally from Yuba City, now living in the greater Cincinnati area with his wife and kids. He’s the co-host and producer of the Red Hot Reds Podcast on YouTube and other social platforms, where he brings commentary and passionate coverage of Cincinnati Reds baseball. He co-hosts the Chatterbox Reds Pregame Show for Chatterbox Sports on YouTube to give pregame analysis for upcoming games and has appeared on various Chatterbox Sports shows. Ricky also serves as an editor and writer for WeLikeSportzPC and recently joined the writing team at Chatterbox Sports covering Reds Minor League Baseball, continuing to grow his presence in the world of sports media.

