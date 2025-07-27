Instant Reaction: Andrew Abbott's Strong Start Leads Reds Over Rays 6-2
The Cincinnati Reds (55-50) defeated the Tampa Bay Rays (53-52) to take the series win on Saturday night in Great American Ballpark. Here are our takeaways from tonight's game:
Scoring Summary: Elly De La Clutch
Elly De La Cruz was the only offense for the Reds through the first six innings, being the only hit to that point as well as drawing a walk. After a Noelvi Marte strikeout to start the sixth, TJ Friedl would walk and Matt McLain would reach. Both runners would advance on a tapper to the pitcher by La Cruz. The Reds would take the lead on a hard-hit ground ball to Rays shortstop Taylor Walls. Walls would misplay the ball, allowing both runners to score to give the Reds the lead.
The Reds worked two walks off of Rays reliever Bryan Baker. Baker would leave mid at bat versus Matt McLain as Garrett Cleavenger would walk him to load the bases. De La Cruz came up to bat with the bases loaded and two outs. After falling behind 0-2, De La Cruz worked the count back full and then sent a flare into short right center field that would fall, scoring both Steer and Friedl to give the Reds a 4-2 lead. They would play an add-on in the eighth inning on singles from Tyler Stephenson, Santiago Espinal, TJ Friedl, and Matt McLain. Scoring two more runs and taking a 6-2 lead
All-Star Abbott:
Andrew Abbott remained in All-Star form on Saturday. The lefty would only allow one hit through five, before allowing a lead-off home run to Yandy Diaz in the sixth. The strikeout was working for Abbott. He struck-out seven Rays batters and walked three. His ERA on the season is at 2.09
Bullpen:
- Graham Ashcraft would pitch the seventh inning, allowing two hits, a walk and a run to allow the Rays to tie the game at two.
- Tony Santillan allowed a hit in the eighth, but would strike out three.
Notes:
- Elly De La Cruz is hitting .500 with the bases loaded in 2025 (14 at bats)
- Andrew Abbott has allowed more than two earned runs just three times this season in 18 starts.
- Manager Terry Francona was ejected for arguing balls and strikes in the seventh inning, his third ejection this season.
What's on Deck?
The Reds look to go for the sweep on Sunday. It's Faith, Family and Fastballs day at Great American Ballpark as Brent Suter and other Reds' share their faith and testimonies post game.
First pitch will be at 1:40pm as Brady Singer (7-8 4.84ERA) takes on Shane Baz (8-6 4.66ERA) to close out the series before the Los Angeles Dodgers come into town on Monday.
With only five days remaining before Thursdays trade deadline, it will be interesting to see what will happen in the coming days.
