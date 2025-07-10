INSTANT REACTION: Andrew Abbott's Tosses Gem, Reds Beat Marlins 7-2
CINCINNATI -- The Reds ability to bounce back when their backs have been against the wall this season has been admirable.
They bounced back again Wedneday night, snapping a four-game losing streak in a 7-2 win over the Miami Marlins.
More importantly, the Reds are back over .500 at 47-46.
All-Star left-hander and Reds ace Andrew Abbott pitched a gem, and the Reds lineup picked themselves up after a dreadful previous four games.
Takeaways From The Reds 7-2 Win Over The Marlins
Andrew Abbott Pitches Like An All-Star
The Reds' ace looked exactly like one Wednesday night, steadying the ship for the Reds and pitching 7 2/3 stellar innings, allowing just five hits and two walks and striking out five. Of his 100 pitches, 69 were for strikes.
Abbott is now 8-1 on the season, and his ERA is down to 2.07. Not only is he an All-Star, but he's someone the Reds can rely on to stop a losing streak and get them back on the winning track.
That's the sign of an All-Star and an ace pitcher. Abbott is both of those to the Reds, and he was in top form on a night when the Reds needed it most.
Lineup Gets Off The Mat
After scoring a combined five runs in their previous four games, the Reds lineup set the tone early Wednesday night with a three-run first inning. Elly De La Cruz doubled while Austin Hays and Tyler Stephenson both singled in runs to get the Reds' offense rolling early.
Even when the Reds have been in slumps this season offensively, they have always bounced back for big scoting outputs. The key is going to do it again Thursday night against Miami and this weekend against the Colorado Rockies. That's what's going to get this team back well over .500 going into the All Star Break.
The Reds lineup continued to pile on runs throughout the game, with De La Cruz delivering another RBI double in the bottom of the fourth.
Noelvi Marte and Will Benson both homered in the game, with Marte's fourth home run of the season coming in the bottom of the fourth and Benson's eighth home run coming in the bottom of the eighth.
Notes And Observations
- The Reds were 4-8 with runners in scoring position and left seven runners on base.
- The Marlins were 1-8 with runners in scoring position and left six runners on base.
- Marlins right-handed starter Sandy Alcantara went five innings and allowed six earned runs on nine hits and two walks with four strikeouts. He threw 108 pitches, 68 for strikes.
On Deck
The Reds will look to earn a split in the series with the Marlins Thursday night.
With Old Dominion performing a postgame concert after the game, first pitch will be at 5:10 E.T. on FanDuel Sports Network Cincinnati and 700WLW.
Reds left-hander Nick Lodolo (5-6, 3.58 ERA) will face Marlins right-hander Cal Quantrill (3-7, 5.40 ERA).
