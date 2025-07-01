INSTANT REACTION: Chase Burns Struggles, Reds Fall to Red Sox 13-6
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. -- Monday night was just one of those nights. Reds starter, and No. 1 prospect, Chase Burns got knocked out of the game after pitching just 1/3 of an inning and allowing six runs against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. The Red Sox would go on to win 13-6.
The Reds made a valliant comeback, but the Red Sox seven runs in the first inning proved to be too much for the Reds to come back from.
Cincinnati is now 44-41 and conclude the month of June 15-11.
Let's look at the key takeaways from Monday night's 13-6 loss to the Red Sox.
Chase Burns Gets Hammered In First Major League Road Start
Every Major League Baseball player, regardless of position or prospect ranking, has their welcome to the show moment. Monday night was Burns's such moment.
The Reds No. 1 prospect only recorded one out against the Red Sox Monday night, allowing seven runs (five of them earned) on five hits and two walks. While 22 of his 33 pitches were for strikes, three of the hits Burns allowed were for extra bases.
Burns made his Major League debut last Tuesday night against the New York Yankees, striking out the first five batters he faced and eight overall. Keep in mind, Burns did that against the New York Yankees, who pose one of the most powerful lineups in Major League Baseball.
His next start, Monday night, came at Fenway Park, which is a breeding ground for rich MLB history. Heck, that's where the 1975 Cincinnati Reds and Big Red Machine won Game 7 of the World Series.
So Burns's first two starts came against the Yankees and at Fenway Park. It's only human for him to have nerves, if that was the case Monday night.
The Red Sox TV broadcast indicated that Burns may have been tipping his pitches and not fooling the Red Six hitters. Burns will now have several days to adjust, along with Reds pitching coach Derek Johnson, before taking on the Philadelphia Phillies on the road this weekend.
Reds Comeback Effort Falls Short
It was a valiant comeback attempt. The Reds got to within three runs twice, and they brought the tying run to the plate in the top of the fifth inning. Unfortunately, missed opportunities combined with three more home runs for the Red Sox, including an inside-the-park home run and grand slam, prevented any such comeback from happening.
Austin Hays was the key to the Reds rally, connecting on a two-run triple in the top of the fourth inning and a solo home run in the top of the sixth. When he's been healthy, Hays has shown just how much of a difference maker he can be in the Reds lineup.
Spencer Steer and Matt McLain also had RBIs Monday night, and it looked like the Reds were gaining momentum towards a thrilling comeback when they made it 7-4 in the top of the fifth and De La Cruz came to the plate with runners on the corners and one out.
Unfortunately, the Reds star shortstop slipped out of the batter's box on a ground ball that resulted in a double play to end the inning. If De La Cruz hadn't slipped, he may have been safe and the Reds would have made it 7-5.
The Reds made things interesting, but the seven runs allowed in the first inning proved too much to overcome Monday night.
Notes And Observations
- Reds catcher Jose Trevino pitched in the eighth inning, walking a batter and striking out a batter.
- The Reds bullpen allowed six earned runs in 6 2/3 innings.
- Each of the Reds top four hitters in the lineup had at least one hit, with Matt McLain getting three hits.
- Red Sox left-hander Garrett Crochet pitched six innings and allowed five runs, four earned, on seven hits and one walk against nine strikeouts.
- Boston went 6-14 with runners in scoring position and left six runners on base.
On Deck
The series between the Reds and Red Sox continues Tuesday night at 7:10 E.T. on FanDuel Sports Network Cincinnati and 700WLW.
Brady Singer (7-6, 4.31 ERA) will get the ball for the Reds against Red Sox right-hander Richard Fitts (0-3, 4.68 ERA).
