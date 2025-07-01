Reds Star Rookie Chase Burns Made Big Mistake Against Red Sox
It was a rough outing in his second Major League start for Reds rookie Chase Burns. He recorded just out and allowed seven runs on five hits. He walked two.
With a man on first and nobody out, Roman Anthony hit a ground ball to Matt McLain that looked like it was going to be an easy double play. However, McLain threw the ball into left field and the Red Sox had men on the corners with no outs.
The Red Sox broadcast suggested that Burns may have been tipping his pitches.
"It's hard to get hit as hard as this kid has with some of the stuff that he has in this first inning," the Red Sox broadcast team said. "Could be he was tipping. You had first pitch sliders off the wall, sliders being hit 413, and changeups off the wall. First pitch. Yeah, I'd say so."
It seems like this was clearly the case, as Burns was not fooling anyone. If so, it's something that can be easily fixed and the Reds will make sure it doesn't happen again.
When manager Terry Francona came and took Burns out of the game, he gave an aggressive clap as if to give the rookie some encouragement and tell him it's going to be all right.
You can watch the Red Sox broadcast team talk about Burns possibly tipping his pitches below.
