Instant Reaction: Elly De La Cruz's Late Home Not Enough, Reds Fall to White Sox 5-1
The Cincinnati Reds (20-23) fell to the Chicago White Sox (13-29) 5-1 on Tuesday night at Great American Ball Park.
Here are our postgame takeaways:
Abbott Continues Strong Season
Andrew Abbott has been phenomenal all season long for the Reds and that continued on Tuesday night. The left-hander gave up just one run over six innings. He allowed four hits, did not walk a batter, and struck out seven.
Abbott's ERA is down to 2.10 this season.
De La Cruz Ties It Late, Offense Continues to Struggle
Trailing 1-0 in the bottom of the ninth, Elly De La Cruz worked a full count before hitting a towering drive deep into the right field seats to tie the game at one.
Baserunning Mistakes
In the fifth inning with a man on third and one out, Matt McLain hit a dribbler back to the pitcher. Spencer Steer started to run home, but second guessed himself and went back to third, but the White Sox were able to throw him out.
In the eighth, Will Benson walked, but Connor Joe was caught trying to steal third with one out. Instead of runners on first and second with one out, the Reds were left with a man on first with two outs.
Pagan Struggles Late
Graham Ashcraft followed Abbott by getting out of a first and third, no outs jam to hold the White Sox at one.
Tony Santillan followed with a scoreless inning.
Emilio Pagan pitched a scoreless ninth before being asked to pitch the 10th. He recorded the first two outs of the inning before giving up an RBI single and a three-run home run that allowed Chicago to take a 5-1 lead.
News and Notes
- The Reds were 0-for-10 with runners in scoring position.
- Will Benson stole his first base of the season.
- TJ Friedl left the game with an injury.
Up Next
The Reds face the White Sox in game two of the series on Wednesday at 7:14 ET. Nick Lodolo will start on the mound for Cincinnati.
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
MLB Insider Makes Bold Declaration Following Hunter Greene's Latest Start for Reds
Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Showcases Leadership With Support of Ian Gibaut
Report: Reds' Top Prospect Chase Burns to Start Season in Dayton
Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Being Disrespected By National Media Ahead of 2025 Regular Season
Watch: Ranking Cincinnati Reds’ Most Important Players Ahead of 2025 MLB Regular Season
Terry Francona Explains Why He Decided to Return to Baseball and Manage the Cincinnati Reds in 2025
Cincinnati Reds Second Baseman Matt McLain Made BIG Change That Could Impact His Future With the Club
Cincinnati Reds Right Hander Brady Singer Has Added a New Pitch to His Arsenal This Offseason
Cincinnati Reds Catcher Tyler Stephenson Expected to Miss Start of 2025 Regular Season With Oblique Injury
Cincinnati Reds Make Flurry of Roster Moves With Opening Day Looming
Look: Cincinnati Reds May Be Getting New Uniforms for 2025 Regular Season
Great American Ballpark Has Been Disrespected By National Media
Great American Ballpark Ranked Among MLB’s WORST Stadiums Ahead of 2025 MLB Season
Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death
Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died
-----
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast