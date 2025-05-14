Instant Reaction: Elly De La Cruz's Late Home Not Enough, Reds Fall to White Sox 5-1

Inside The Reds

The Reds have lost eight of their last ten games.

Greg Kuffner

Cincinnati Reds center fielder TJ Friedl (29) takes a knee after being hit by a pitch in the third inning of the MLB interleague game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Chicago White Sox at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Tuesday, May 13, 2025. The score was 0-0 after three innings.
Cincinnati Reds center fielder TJ Friedl (29) takes a knee after being hit by a pitch in the third inning of the MLB interleague game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Chicago White Sox at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Tuesday, May 13, 2025. The score was 0-0 after three innings. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Cincinnati Reds (20-23) fell to the Chicago White Sox (13-29) 5-1 on Tuesday night at Great American Ball Park.

Here are our postgame takeaways:

Abbott Continues Strong Season

Andrew Abbott has been phenomenal all season long for the Reds and that continued on Tuesday night. The left-hander gave up just one run over six innings. He allowed four hits, did not walk a batter, and struck out seven.

Abbott's ERA is down to 2.10 this season.

De La Cruz Ties It Late, Offense Continues to Struggle

Trailing 1-0 in the bottom of the ninth, Elly De La Cruz worked a full count before hitting a towering drive deep into the right field seats to tie the game at one.

Baserunning Mistakes

In the fifth inning with a man on third and one out, Matt McLain hit a dribbler back to the pitcher. Spencer Steer started to run home, but second guessed himself and went back to third, but the White Sox were able to throw him out.

In the eighth, Will Benson walked, but Connor Joe was caught trying to steal third with one out. Instead of runners on first and second with one out, the Reds were left with a man on first with two outs.

Pagan Struggles Late

Graham Ashcraft followed Abbott by getting out of a first and third, no outs jam to hold the White Sox at one.

Tony Santillan followed with a scoreless inning.

Emilio Pagan pitched a scoreless ninth before being asked to pitch the 10th. He recorded the first two outs of the inning before giving up an RBI single and a three-run home run that allowed Chicago to take a 5-1 lead.

News and Notes

  • The Reds were 0-for-10 with runners in scoring position.
  • Will Benson stole his first base of the season.
  • TJ Friedl left the game with an injury.

Up Next

The Reds face the White Sox in game two of the series on Wednesday at 7:14 ET. Nick Lodolo will start on the mound for Cincinnati.

