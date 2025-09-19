INSTANT REACTION: Hunter Greene Goes Distance and Shuts Out Cubs 1-0
CINCINNATI -- Hunter Greene delivered a performance Thursday night that aces are supposed to deliver in the pennant chase.
Pitching in a high-leverage game against the Chicago Cubs at Great American Ball Park, Greene went the distance in a complete game shutout.
The Reds ace allowed just one hit and one walk while striking out nine Cubs hitters. He threw 78 of his 109 pitches for strikes.
Will Benson's RBI double in the bottom of the fourth gave the Reds their only run of the night. It was all they needed. The Reds had just four hits, two from Austin Hays and one from Gavin Lux, to add to Benson's run-scoring double.
Cubs right fielder Seiya Suzuki's two-out double down the left field line, that was just out of the reach of Reds third baseman Sal Stewart, was their only hit of the game.
The Reds may have only gone 1-6 with runners in scoring position and left four runners on base, but the Cubs only had one chance with runners in scoring position.
Chicago starter Colin Rea pitched seven innings of one-run baseball, allowing four hits and striking out 11 Reds hitters. He took the hard-luck loss.
Elsewhere In The National League Wild Card Race
The New York Mets beat the San Diego Padres 6-1 earlier on Thursday. Because the Reds won, though, they are still only two games back at 77-76. Cincinnati has nine games remaining.
Out west, the Arizona Diamondbacks were idle Thursday. They host the Philadelphia Phillies Friday night. The San Francisco Giants play late Thursday night at the Los Angeles Dodgers.
On Deck
All the Reds can do is win their game.
The Reds and Cubs continue their series Friday night at Great American Ball Park.
It's a duel of left-handers as Reds left-hander Nick Lodolo (8-8, 3.30 ERA) will start against Cubs left-hander Shota Imanaga (9-7, 3.29 ERA).
First pitch is at 6:40 E.T. on FanDuel Sports Network Cincinnati and 700WLW. The game will be nationally broadcasted on MLB Network outside the Cincinnati and Chicago markets.
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
MLB Insider Makes Bold Declaration Following Hunter Greene's Latest Start for Reds
Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Showcases Leadership With Support of Ian Gibaut
Report: Reds' Top Prospect Chase Burns to Start Season in Dayton
Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Being Disrespected By National Media Ahead of 2025 Regular Season
Watch: Ranking Cincinnati Reds’ Most Important Players Ahead of 2025 MLB Regular Season
Terry Francona Explains Why He Decided to Return to Baseball and Manage the Cincinnati Reds in 2025
Cincinnati Reds Second Baseman Matt McLain Made BIG Change That Could Impact His Future With the Club
Cincinnati Reds Right Hander Brady Singer Has Added a New Pitch to His Arsenal This Offseason
Cincinnati Reds Catcher Tyler Stephenson Expected to Miss Start of 2025 Regular Season With Oblique Injury
Cincinnati Reds Make Flurry of Roster Moves With Opening Day Looming
Look: Cincinnati Reds May Be Getting New Uniforms for 2025 Regular Season
Great American Ballpark Has Been Disrespected By National Media
Great American Ballpark Ranked Among MLB’s WORST Stadiums Ahead of 2025 MLB Season
Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death
Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died
-----
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast