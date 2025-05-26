INSTANT REACTION: Nick Martinez and Tyler Stephenson Lead Reds Over Royals 7-4
CINCINNATI -- For the fifth straight time, the Reds won a game in Kansas City against the Royals with a 7-4 win on Monday afternoon at Kauffman Stadium.
Battery mates Nick Martinez and Tyler Stephenson had huge days on the mound and at the plate, leading the Reds to a win over a Royals team that entered play Monday four games over .500.
The win gives Cincinnati another chance to get back to .500 on Tuesday, and it also served as an immediate and short-term bounce-back from Sunday's metldown against the Chicago Cubs.
Let's look at some key takeaways from Monday afternoon's 7-4 win over the Royals.
Takeaways from Reds 7-4 win over the Royals
Tyler Stephenson's Big Day at the Plate
Facing his former battery mate in Royals right-hander Michael Lorenzen, Stephenson delivered his best performance since his season debut on May 3rd.
The Reds catcher went 3-5 on Monday afternoon, including belting his second home run of the season. Stephenson totaled three RBIs and a run scored against the Royals, and his three hits tie a career-high.
While the Reds catcher hasn't had a breakout series or stretch yet this season, this could be the game that ignites one. The Reds need Stephenson to be a big part of their offensive production, and Monday was certainly a good day at the plate for him.
Nick Martinez's Efficient Start
Martinez has had an outstanding month of May, and Monday may have been his best start this month. The Reds' right-hander needed just 79 pitches to get through seven innings in Kansas City, and he may have been back out on the mound in the eighth inning had he not allowed three runs in the seventh.
Martinez allowed just six hits on Monday, his fourth start this month allowing six hits or less. He's pitched at least six innings in each of his five starts this month and in each of his last six starts overall.
We know that Hunter Greene is the Reds' ace, but Martinez is making a strong case to be the Reds' second-best starting pitcher. Every time he's gone to the mound in his last six starts, he has delivered a really solid outing. Martinez has become a very reliable starter for the Reds, justifying the $21 million they gave him this past offseason.
Jonathan India Held in Check
In his first game against the Reds since being traded last November, India went just 1-4 at the plate.
The Reds traded India to the Royals just before Thanksgiving this past offseason for right-handed pitcher Brady Singer. India is hitting just .227 with one home run and 12 RBIs and just a .325 on-base percentage.
Singer, who will start for the Reds on Tuesday night, is 5-3 with a 5.88 ERA through 51 2/3 innings pitched over 10 starts.
This series features a lot of players going aganinst their former teams, including the aforementioned Lorenzen having pitched for the Reds from 2015-2021.
Notes and Observations
- Cincinnati went 3-10 with runners in scoring position and left 11 runners on base.
- The Reds doubled the Royals in hits 14-7.
- With seven runs on Monday, the Reds now have four straight games with six+ runs for the first time this season.
- Emilio Pagan sure made things interesting in the bottom of the ninth. Only 10 of his 22 pitches were for strikes, and he walked the bases loaded to bring the tying run to the plate. A run scored when Pagan balked, but he managed to limit the damage to just that one earned run.
On Deck
The Reds will continue their series against the Royals in Kansas City on Tuesday night. Singer will start for the Reds, while the Royals have not named a starter for the game.
First pitch is scheduled for 7:40 E.T. on FanDuel Sports Network Cincinnati and 700WLW.
