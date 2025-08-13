INSTANT REACTION: Offense Breaks Out, Reds Beat Phillies 6-1 on Tuesday
CINCINNATI -- That was much-needed.
Once again, the Reds bounced back from a crushing and frustrating loss by beating the Philadelphia Phillies 6-1 Tuesday night.
Brady Singer delivered one of his best starts of the season, and the Reds lineup finally broke out and dented the scoreboard often Tuesday night.
The win moves the Reds to 63-58 on the season, and they can win the series over the Phillies Wednesday night.
Let's look at the key takeaways from Tuesday night's 6-1 Reds win over the Phillies.
Brady Singer Delivers Excellent Start
The Reds right-hander has pitched really well at times this season. That was the case Tuesday night against a powerful Phillies lineup, with Singer throwing six shutout innings. He allowed just three hits and did not yield a walk while striking out six batters. Of his 71 pitches, 50 were for strikes.
After coming over to the Reds in a trade with the Kansas City Royals this past offseason, Singer won four of his first five starts in late March and April. It was a stretch that suggested the Reds won the trade, with Jonathan India heading to Kansas City in exchange for Singer.
Now, Singer has 10 wins this season. That's the most among Reds pitchers this season, if that matters. It should.
More starts like Tuesday night will win the Reds games in the pennant race. They still look like the winners in that offseason trade.
Bats Break Out
It's been a rough month of August for the Reds lineup. Tuesday night, though, they broke out and put pressure on Phillies pitchers.
Spencer Steer got the scoring started with a two-run double in the bottom of the third to give the Reds a 2-0 lead.
Then Miguel Andujar, acquired in a deadline deal with the Athletics, homered for the first time at Great American Ball Park in the bottom of the fourth. That gave the Reds a 3-0 lead.
Jose Trevino plated two more runs on an RBI single in the bottom of the sixth to extend the Reds lead to 5-0. Steer added his third RBI of the game on a sacrafice fly to give the Reds a 6-0 lead.
The Reds don't need to plate 14 runs a game to win them. They just need to capitalize when they have runners on base and be able to hit in key situations.
Notes And Observations
- The Reds went 4-9 with runners in scoring positions and left six runners on base.
- Bryce Harper homered in the top of the ninth for the Phillies only run of the game.
- Philadelphia went 0-1 with runners in scoring positon and left three runners on base.
- Phillies left-hander Ranger Suarez pitched 5 1/3 innings but allowed 10 hits and six earned runs. He threw 92 pitches, 60 for strikes.
- Eight of the Reds' nine starters had hits, with Jose Trevino and Santiago Espinal each having two hits.
On Deck
It will be an electric night at Great American Ball Park Wednesday night when the Reds and Phillies play for the series win.
Hunter Greene (4-3, 2.72 ERA) will start for the Reds as he comes off the injured list. It's his first start since June 3rd against the Milwaukee Brewers. He will be opposed by Phillies left-hander Cristopher Sanchez (11-3, 2.36 ERA).
First pitch is at 5:10 E.T. on FanDuel Sports Network Cincinnati and 700WLW.
Train will be performing a postgame concert on the field following the game.
