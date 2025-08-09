Instant Reaction: Pirates Rally Late, Reds Fall 3-2
CINCINNATI- The Reds went into Friday night's game fresh off of a disappointing loss in Thursday's series opener against the Pittsburgh, where they would lose 7-0. WIth Nick Lodolo going on the injured list, the Reds are forced to move Nick Martinez back into the rotation, leaving the already taxed bullpen short-handed. They needed a longer outing from rookie Chase Burns, and they got it.
Burns pitched six innings, allowing three hits, one run, and a walk while striking out 10. He became the first pitcher in Major League history to record 10 or more strikeouts in four out of his first eight career starts. The only run Chase would allow would be on back -to-ack doubles by Bryan Reynolds and Oneil Cruz. Burns has been sensational since hbeing called up; the only real blemish ishis start in Boston.
Reds Offense Struggles....Again
The Reds would load the bases in the top of the second inning, but Jake Fraley would ground into a double play. Gavin Lux would score on the play, but that would end the threat in the inning. In the sixth inning, Lux would double with one out, and Miguel Andujar would follow him up with a walk. That would lead to a Tyler Stephenson double to right field, scoring Lux and giving the Reds a 2-1 lead. They would only have one more hit following Stephenson's go-ahead double.
Bullpen:
Graham Ashcraft would pitch a perfect seventh inning, recording a line-out and two groudouts.
However, in the eighth, Tony Santillan would allow a walk, a single, and a triple to allow the Pirates to take the lead.
Notes:
- Hunter Greene threw 5 1/3 innings in potentially his final rehab start for Louisville. 52 of his 79 pitches were strikes. He allowed two hits (both home runs), five runs, three walks, and seven strikeouts.
- Gavin Lux recorded a three-hit game in back-to-back games.
- The Reds fall to 19-43 in games at PNC Park since 2018.
- The Reds move to 4-35 when scoring two runs or less on the season.
- They are now four games back of a playoff spot in the Wild Card standings.
Up Next
The Reds hope to even up the series on Saturday. The Pirates have yet to announce a starter, Nick Martinez will be on the mound for the Reds. First pitch is scheduled for 6:40pm. It will be pivitol for the Reds to try to salvage a series split if they want a real shot at the playoffs this season.
