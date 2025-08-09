Inside The Reds

Instant Reaction: Pirates Rally Late, Reds Fall 3-2

History for Chase Burns....again.

Ricky Logan

Aug 8, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Chase Burns (26) delivers a pitch against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the first inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
Aug 8, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Chase Burns (26) delivers a pitch against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the first inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
In this story:

CINCINNATI- The Reds went into Friday night's game fresh off of a disappointing loss in Thursday's series opener against the Pittsburgh, where they would lose 7-0. WIth Nick Lodolo going on the injured list, the Reds are forced to move Nick Martinez back into the rotation, leaving the already taxed bullpen short-handed. They needed a longer outing from rookie Chase Burns, and they got it.

Burns pitched six innings, allowing three hits, one run, and a walk while striking out 10. He became the first pitcher in Major League history to record 10 or more strikeouts in four out of his first eight career starts. The only run Chase would allow would be on back -to-ack doubles by Bryan Reynolds and Oneil Cruz. Burns has been sensational since hbeing called up; the only real blemish ishis start in Boston.

Reds Offense Struggles....Again

The Reds would load the bases in the top of the second inning, but Jake Fraley would ground into a double play. Gavin Lux would score on the play, but that would end the threat in the inning. In the sixth inning, Lux would double with one out, and Miguel Andujar would follow him up with a walk. That would lead to a Tyler Stephenson double to right field, scoring Lux and giving the Reds a 2-1 lead. They would only have one more hit following Stephenson's go-ahead double.

Bullpen:

Graham Ashcraft would pitch a perfect seventh inning, recording a line-out and two groudouts.

However, in the eighth, Tony Santillan would allow a walk, a single, and a triple to allow the Pirates to take the lead.

Notes:

  • Hunter Greene threw 5 1/3 innings in potentially his final rehab start for Louisville. 52 of his 79 pitches were strikes. He allowed two hits (both home runs), five runs, three walks, and seven strikeouts.
  • Gavin Lux recorded a three-hit game in back-to-back games.
  • The Reds fall to 19-43 in games at PNC Park since 2018.
  • The Reds move to 4-35 when scoring two runs or less on the season.
  • They are now four games back of a playoff spot in the Wild Card standings.

Up Next

The Reds hope to even up the series on Saturday. The Pirates have yet to announce a starter, Nick Martinez will be on the mound for the Reds. First pitch is scheduled for 6:40pm. It will be pivitol for the Reds to try to salvage a series split if they want a real shot at the playoffs this season.

Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!

You May Also Like:

MLB Insider Makes Bold Declaration Following Hunter Greene's Latest Start for Reds

Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Showcases Leadership With Support of Ian Gibaut 

Report: Reds' Top Prospect Chase Burns to Start Season in Dayton

Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Being Disrespected By National Media Ahead of 2025 Regular Season

Watch: Ranking Cincinnati Reds’ Most Important Players Ahead of 2025 MLB Regular Season

Terry Francona Explains Why He Decided to Return to Baseball and Manage the Cincinnati Reds in 2025

Cincinnati Reds Second Baseman Matt McLain Made BIG Change That Could Impact His Future With the Club

Cincinnati Reds Right Hander Brady Singer Has Added a New Pitch to His Arsenal This Offseason

Cincinnati Reds Catcher Tyler Stephenson Expected to Miss Start of 2025 Regular Season With Oblique Injury

Cincinnati Reds Make Flurry of Roster Moves With Opening Day Looming

Look: Cincinnati Reds May Be Getting New Uniforms for 2025 Regular Season

Great American Ballpark Has Been Disrespected By National Media

Great American Ballpark Ranked Among MLB’s WORST Stadiums Ahead of 2025 MLB Season

Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death

Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died

-----

Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast

Follow on Instagram

Published
Ricky Logan
RICKY LOGAN

Ricky Logan is a California native, originally from Yuba City, now living in the greater Cincinnati area with his wife and kids. He’s the co-host and producer of the Red Hot Reds Podcast on YouTube and other social platforms, where he brings commentary and passionate coverage of Cincinnati Reds baseball. He co-hosts the Chatterbox Reds Pregame Show for Chatterbox Sports on YouTube to give pregame analysis for upcoming games and has appeared on various Chatterbox Sports shows. Ricky also serves as an editor and writer for WeLikeSportzPC and recently joined the writing team at Chatterbox Sports covering Reds Minor League Baseball, continuing to grow his presence in the world of sports media.

Home/Cincinnati Reds Analysis