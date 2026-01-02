Former Reds Pitcher Makes Bold Suggestion About Chase Burns’ Usage

The Cincinnati Reds seem to have four guys locked into a rotation spot heading into the 2026 season, unless there is a trade or someone gets injured.

Those four starters are Hunter Greene, Nick Lodolo, Andrew Abbott, and Brady Singer. That would leave Rhett Lowder, Brandom Williamson, Julian Aguiar, and Chase Burns competing for the final rotation spot.

Former Reds pitcher Danny Graves suggested a unique way to use Burns to start out the season.

"If he could be healthy, that is just another great arm," Graves said on the Riverfront Territory Podcast. "I think the whole point of Chase Burns is, with all of these great starters ahead of him going deep into games, you tell him, 'we just need five innings out of you, Chase. Nothing else. Give us five and we will go to the bullpen.' I guarantee he will have instant success."

Burns was selected second overall by the Reds in the 2024 MLB Draft out of Wake Forest University. After starting in High-A Dayton last season, Burns worked his way all the way up to the majors, appearing in 13 games and making five starts. The 22-year-old has a 4.57 ERA with 67 strikeouts in 43 1/3 innings, but that ERA is inflated a bit due to his second career start, where he gave up five earned runs and recorded just one out. It was suspected that Burns was tipping pitches in that game.

You can see the full clip below:

"I guarantee you he will have instant success."@dgravy32 believes there's a way to get the best from Chase Burns and also build him up to full-time starter. pic.twitter.com/tQevwYzZYZ — Riverfront Territory (@RiverfrontPod) January 2, 2026

Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!

You May Also Like:



Reds Infielder Matt McLain Reflects on Frustrating Season After Wild Card Series Loss

One Under-The-Radar Reds Prospect Participating in Arizona Fall League

Cincinnati Reds on Wrong Side of History After Another Postseason Loss

Former Cincinnati Reds All-Star Removed From Braves’ 40-Man Roster



Exclusive Interview With Cincinnati Reds Minor League All-Star

Cincinnati Reds Squander Chances in Season-Ending Loss to Dodgers

Sal Stewart Makes Reds History in Game 2 of National League Wild Card Series

Former Reds Pitcher Gets Out of Bases-Loaded Jam for Yankees, Has Epic Reaction

MLB Analyst Suggests Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Was Tipping Pitches Against Dodgers

Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Make Major League Baseball History

Cincinnati Reds Utility Player Elects Free Agency

Four Cincinnati Reds Players Nominated For All-MLB Team

Reds Become First Team Ever to Reach Playoffs Without Meeting These Statistical Marks

Brent Suter Does Impression of Terry Francona After Reds Clinch Playoff Berth

Milwaukee Brewers Show Pure Class After Cincinnati Reds Clinch Playoff Spot

Former Cincinnati Reds Outfielder Designated for Assignment

Former Cincinnati Reds Fan Favorite Claimed By Atlanta Braves

Cincinnati Reds Sign Former Wake Forest Pitcher to Minor League Deal

Cincinnati Reds Sign Former George Mason Pitcher to Minor League Deal

-----

Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast

Follow on Instagram



