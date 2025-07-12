INSTANT REACTION: Reds Bats Go Silent, Fall to Rockies 3-2 on Friday Night
CINCINNATI -- There's no excuse to lose to the Colorado Rockies. None.
The Rockies entered Friday night 21-72. Seventy-two losses, and the Reds couldn't beat them in a 3-2 loss Friday night.
Colorado started German Marquez Friday night, who entered with a record of 3-10. The Reds scored just one run off him.
On a night when Chase Burns pitched the best game of his young Major League career, the Reds offense couldn't get the big hit against the Rockies. Think about that for a minute.
Takeaways from Friday's 3-2 Loss To The Rockies
Austin Hays Headlines Struggling Night For Reds Lineup
It was a tough night for Hays Friday night, to say the least.
Hays went 0-5 with four strikeouts, leaving six men on base across his five at-bats. The only time he didn't strike out was in the bottom of the first, when he grounded into a double play with runners on the corners.
Colorado intentionally walked Elly De La Cruz three times Friday night, and the strategy paid off.
Hays was batting cleanup Friday night, and he had multiple opportunities to come through with a big hit. Unfortunately, the Reds cleanup hitter delivered one of the worst performances a Reds hitter has produced this season.
Chase Burns Throws Longest Outing In Career
For the first time in his short career at the Major League level so far, Burns pitched into the sixth inning and got through the inning.
Burns pitched six strong innings allowing just two earned runs on four hits and three walks while striking out 10 Rockies hitters. He threw 95 pitches, 63 of them for strikes.
Because he allowed only two earned runs in six innings, this is the first quality start of Burns's career.
Our Jeff Carr said earlier Friday that he wanted to see Burns not allow a walk against the Rockies. He did allow three walks, but he struck out 10. It's his first double-digit strikeout game in his career.
Burns also got out of some jams throughout the game, including when the Rockies had the bases loaded in the top of the third inning.
The Reds No. 1 prospect keeps getting better with each start, and he appears to be settling in nicely. Those are two great developments and takeaways from tonight's start for Burns, his fourth at the Major League level.
Notes And Observations
- The Reds were 0-11 with runners in scoring position and left 11 men on base.
- Tony Santillan allowed the Rockies to score the go-ahead run on a wild pitch with two outs and two strikes in the top of the eighth.
- Colorado went 1-4 with runners in scoring position and left seven men on base.
- Rockies starter German Marquez pitched six innings and gave up just five hits and three walks with eight strikeouts. He threw 94 pitches, 56 for strikes.
- Rockies right-hander Jake Bird was the winning pitcher.
On Deck
The series between the Reds and Rockies continues Saturday afternoon at Great American Ball Park.
Reds right-hander Brady Singer (7-7, 4.32 ERA) will start against the Rockies, who have yet to name a starter for Saturday yet.
First pitch is scheduled for 4:10 E.T. on FanDuel Sports Network Cincinnati and 700WLW.
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
MLB Insider Makes Bold Declaration Following Hunter Greene's Latest Start for Reds
Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Showcases Leadership With Support of Ian Gibaut
Report: Reds' Top Prospect Chase Burns to Start Season in Dayton
Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Being Disrespected By National Media Ahead of 2025 Regular Season
Watch: Ranking Cincinnati Reds’ Most Important Players Ahead of 2025 MLB Regular Season
Terry Francona Explains Why He Decided to Return to Baseball and Manage the Cincinnati Reds in 2025
Cincinnati Reds Second Baseman Matt McLain Made BIG Change That Could Impact His Future With the Club
Cincinnati Reds Right Hander Brady Singer Has Added a New Pitch to His Arsenal This Offseason
Cincinnati Reds Catcher Tyler Stephenson Expected to Miss Start of 2025 Regular Season With Oblique Injury
Cincinnati Reds Make Flurry of Roster Moves With Opening Day Looming
Look: Cincinnati Reds May Be Getting New Uniforms for 2025 Regular Season
Great American Ballpark Has Been Disrespected By National Media
Great American Ballpark Ranked Among MLB’s WORST Stadiums Ahead of 2025 MLB Season
Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death
Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died
-----
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast