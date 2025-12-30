JJ Bleday Has Message Reds Fans Will Love

The Cincinnati Reds signed outfielder JJ Bleday to a one-year, $1.4 million deal over the weekend.

Bleday, a former top-five draft pick, spoke with the media earlier this week and had a message that Reds fans will love.

"I've always wanted to play for the Reds," Bleday told reporters. "I've always loved the organization and the stadium."

When you look into the stats, you start to understand why Bleday likes the Reds and has wanted to play for them. In seven games at Great American Ball Park, the left-hander is slashing .290/.333/.581 with five extra-base hits.

The Reds are buying low on Bleday in hopes he can find his 2024 form again.

He struggled in 2025 after having a fantastic 2024 season. He attributed those struggles to a couple of different things.

"It was a little bit of physical and a little bit of mental," Bleday continued. "Definitely pressed to do more, get results, not up to my standards. I was disappointed, but I learned a lot about myself. I was able to finish the season strong. I feel like I am in a good place now. I feel like I am getting back to where I was in 2024. I am really looking forward to spring here coming up with the adjustments I have made."

In four big league seasons, the 28-year-old has slashed .215/.307/.394 with 136 extra-base hits.

The Reds see the 28-year-old as a corner outfielder, and he will have a chance to earn his spot in spring training.

