INSTANT REACTION: Reds Blanked 3-0 by Cardinals in St. Louis, Fall Below .500
CINCINNATI -- It's been a common theme this season for the Cincinnati Reds to have a big offensive output one night and then be blanked the next night.
That was the case, once again, Tuesday night in St. Louis. A night after beating the Cardinals 11-6, the Reds were shut out 3-0 to fall back to below .500 at 75-76.
Worse, the New York Mets won 8-3 Tuesday night. That means, as of this story being published, the Reds are three games out of the third NL Wild Card. There are only 11 games remaining.
Let's look at the takeaways from the Reds 3-0 loss to the Cardinals Tuesday night.
Offense Struggles... Again
Stop if you've heard this before. The Reds were shutout Tuesday night in St. Louis, and their lineup couldn't get anything going.
The Reds struck out nine times as a team while walking just three times and getting three hits.
Over the last two innings against the Cardinals bullpen, the Reds were retired in order six up and six down.
Through 151 games, there is still no rational explanation for how the Reds can explode offensively one night and go ice cold the next night. It's not a fun way to watch a baseball team through a 162-game season.
Andrew Abbott's Subpar Start
Another development this second half that's hard to explain is Andrew Abbott's struggles. Since the All-Star Break, he hasn't been anywhere near what he was in the first half of the season.
Tuesday night, Abbott allowed three earned runs on eight hits in just 4 2/3 innings. Yes, he had seven strikeouts against no walks, but he was hit hard early to keep him from going five innings.
He threw 96 pitches through 4 2/3 innings.
One start it's his command, and another it's getting hit hard. That's been Abbott's second half of the season.
Notes And Observations
- The Cardinals have officially won the season series against the Reds with seven wins in 12 games between the two teams.
- The Reds only had three chances with runners in scoring position.
- The Reds bullpen did not allow a run in 4 1/3 innings pitched.
- Cardinals right-hander Michael McGreevy pitched seven shutout innings with just three hits allowed. He walked three Reds hitters but struck out six.
- Gavin Lux, Will Benson and Elly De La Cruz each had one of the Reds three hits.
Scoring Summary
Bottom 1st
STL: Nolan Arenado RBI sacrafice fly (Cardinals lead 1-0)
Bottom 3rd
STL: Thomas Saggese two-run home run (2) (Cardinals lead 3-0)
On Deck
The Reds can win the series in St. Louis and get back to .500 Wednesday afternoon.
Right-hander Brady Singer (13-10, 3.94 ERA) will start against Cardinals right-hander Andre Pallante (6-14, 5.23 ERA).
First pitch is at 1:15 E.T. on FanDuel Sports Network Cincinnati and 700WLW.
