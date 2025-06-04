INSTANT REACTION: Reds Blown Out By Brewers in Rubber Match, Fall 9-1
CINCINNATI -- Any hopes of the Reds finally snapping trends that have been prevalent for multiple seasons gradually dissipated Wednesday afternoon in a 9-1 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers.
Less than 24 hours after the Reds finally generated clutch plays on both offense and defense Tuesday night, they couldn't do much right Wednesday afternoon against the Milwaukee Brewers.
Cincinnati is now 30-33 on the season and 2-5 against the Brewers. Wednesday afternoon was an opportunity to win a series, and the Reds couldn't capitalize.
Where did Wednesday afternoon go wrong for the Reds? Let's look at the key takeaways from the game.
Andrew Abbott struggles
In the wake of Hunter Greene going on the injured list Wednesday morning, Abbott took the mound Wednesday afternoon with an opportunity to showcase why he could be considered the Reds staff ace.
Unfortunately, Abbott didn't have his best stuff against the Brewers. In six innings, Abbott allowed five earned runs on seven hits. Despite throwing 72 of his 100 pitches for strikes, Abbott allowed two home runs and left trailing 5-1.
Wednesday was Abbott's first loss of the season. It will be interesting to see how he bounces back next week with his next start likely coming against the Cleveland Guardians in the Ohio Cup.
Same old song and dance continues for the Reds
The Reds have now lost 39 consecutive series after losing the first game of a series. That streak dates back to July of 2023, ironically against the Milwaukee Brewers.
I remember that series. The Reds went into Milwaukee with a ton of momentum. In that series alone, Elly De La Cruz had his iconic steal of home in the second game of the series. Although the Reds lost the third game and the rubber match 1-0, I didn't think too much of it. Perhaps I should have.
It's also interesting to think that at the time the Reds starting pitching wasn't great while the Brewers had it in spades. I'm a firm believer in building your team to win in your division and, ultimately, win the division title. The Reds have done that on the pitching side. Their starting pitching is excellent now. Their lineup? I genuinely wonder what happened.
This team isn't that bad but they're not good either. They're meh. That's not a good or fun place to be.
Notes and observations
- The Reds had the bases loaded with one out in the bottom of the third trailing just 1-0. Santiago Espinal lined out and Elly De La Cruz grounded out.
- Matt McLain's RBI groundout in the bottom of the fifth was the Reds lone run of the game.
- Milwaukee bashed three home runs Wednesday afternoon.
- Cincinnati went 0-8 with runners in scoring position.
On deck
The Reds are off Thursday and will be at home this weekend to take on the Arizona Diamondbacks. Nick Lodolo (4-4, 3.10 ERA) will get the ball Friday (7:10 E.T.) followed by Nick Martinez on Saturday (4:10 E.T.) and Brady Singer on Sunday (1:40 E.T.).
Arizona is currently 29-31 and in fourth place in the National League West.
All three games will be on FanDuel Sports Network Cincinnati and 700WLW.
