INSTANT REACTION: Reds Blown Out For Second Straight Game, Lose to Tigers 11-5
CINCINNATI -- For the second straight game, Reds pitching allowed 11 runs. Friday night, those 11 runs came from the Detroit Tigers, who beat the Reds 11-5 in the first of a three-game series.
It was a close game through 5 1/2 innings, but the Tigers scored eight runs in their final three innings at the plate to break the game open.
Let's look at the key takeaways from Friday night's 11-5 loss to the Tigers.
Reds bullpen struggles for second straight game
The worst part about this is that they have had two off days in the three days leading into Friday night's game. And with Andrew Abbott's complete game Tuesday night in Cleveland, the Reds' bullpen hadn't had to pitch twice in the last three days.
But for the second time in the last three games, Reds relievers struggled. Friday night, Scott Barlow, Taylor Rogers, Ian Gibaut, and Brent Suter combined to allow seven earned runs on eight hits in three innings.
That's just simply not good enough from the Reds bullpen.
Nick Martinez gets roughed up early
On the very first pitch he threw Friday night, Martinez allowed a home run to Tigers leadoff hitter Gleyber Torres. It was a sign of things to come, for the Tigers hit two more home runs off the Reds' right-hander.
Martinez got through five innings and kept the Reds in the game down just 3-2, but he allowed eight hits in those five+ innings and a walk to the Tigers first hitter in the bottom of the sixth in Javier Baez.
Elly De La Cruz's big night at the plate
The final score of Friday night's game overshadowed De La Cruz's Friday night in which he went 3-5 with a home run and an RBI double.
His batting average is now up to .267 with Friday night's performance, and he has 46 RBIs and 20 stolen bases on the season.
Notes and observations
- Tyler Stephenson also had three hits for the Reds Friday night, including a two-run double in the ninth.
- TJ Friedl homered in the third for his eighth of the season.
- Cincinnati went 5-13 with runners in scoring position and left 11 runners on base.
- Detroit went 5-14 with runners in scoring position and left 10 runners on base.
- The Tigers used six pitchers on Friday night, including an opener that pitched just 2/3 of the first inning.
On deck
The Reds will look to even the series Saturday afternoon when Brady Singer (6-4, 4.59 ERA) opposes right-hander Jack Flaherty (5-6, 3.41 ERA).
First pitch is at 1:10 E.T. on FanDuel Sports Network Cincinnati and on 700WLW.
