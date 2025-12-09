Terry Francona Reveals Key to Unlocking Elly De La Cruz's Superstar Ceiling
In this story:
The Cincinnati Reds are at the Winter Meetings trying to get the team ready to contend for a division title in 2026. Terry Francona made a guest appearance on MLB Network on Monday and discussed a myriad of subjects.
What Francona had to say about Elly De La Cruz was illuminating.
“One, I think I probably need to do a better job of finding days for him to get off his legs,” Francona told MLB Network Radio. “I respect how much he wants to play but I need to do a better job of monitoring that, and I will.”
De La Cruz played in every single game despite dealing with a noted quad injury, according to Reds President of Baseball Operations, Nick Krall. He saw a marked drop in performance after the reported date of his injury.
Krall marked late July as the time period of the injury. De La Cruz had a slash line of .221/.280/.341 with just three homers in the months of August and September. He also led the league in errors for the second year in a row, which has raised questions about the right position for him.
Francona is convinced De La Cruz is fine at shortstop.
“He’s 23 years old. If we can get him to just be more consistent then we are looking at the best player in baseball. That’s our goal.”
That echoes the position of the Reds' front office. It doesn’t seem like there are any plans for De La Cruz to be anything but a shortstop in 2026.
He will be on a long list of Reds players expected to bounce back next year.
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
Reds Infielder Matt McLain Reflects on Frustrating Season After Wild Card Series Loss
One Under-The-Radar Reds Prospect Participating in Arizona Fall League
Cincinnati Reds on Wrong Side of History After Another Postseason Loss
Former Cincinnati Reds All-Star Removed From Braves’ 40-Man Roster
Exclusive Interview With Cincinnati Reds Minor League All-Star
Cincinnati Reds Squander Chances in Season-Ending Loss to Dodgers
Sal Stewart Makes Reds History in Game 2 of National League Wild Card Series
Former Reds Pitcher Gets Out of Bases-Loaded Jam for Yankees, Has Epic Reaction
MLB Analyst Suggests Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Was Tipping Pitches Against Dodgers
Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Make Major League Baseball History
Cincinnati Reds Utility Player Elects Free Agency
Four Cincinnati Reds Players Nominated For All-MLB Team
Reds Become First Team Ever to Reach Playoffs Without Meeting These Statistical Marks
Brent Suter Does Impression of Terry Francona After Reds Clinch Playoff Berth
Milwaukee Brewers Show Pure Class After Cincinnati Reds Clinch Playoff Spot
Former Cincinnati Reds Outfielder Designated for Assignment
Former Cincinnati Reds Fan Favorite Claimed By Atlanta Braves
Cincinnati Reds Sign Former Wake Forest Pitcher to Minor League Deal
Cincinnati Reds Sign Former George Mason Pitcher to Minor League Deal
-----
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast
Jeff has hosted the only daily podcast covering the Cincinnati Reds since 2018. He’s been a life long fan of the Reds. He was at Clinchmas and the 2015 Home Run Derby. He is also the channel manager that supports all MLB podcasts on the Locked On Podcast Network. Jeff has extensive media experience as he covered college basketball and volleyball for Tennessee State and college softball for Mercer University.Follow jefffcarr