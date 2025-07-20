INSTANT REACTION: Reds Come Up Just Short of Series Sweep In 3-2 Loss to Mets
CINCINNATI — Taking two out of three games from the New York Mets is good. However, Sunday’s 3-2 loss for the Reds is a missed opportunity to earn a huge sweep of a good Mets team and further dent into the National League Wild Card race.
Even with left-handed ace and All-Star Andrew Abbott on the mound, the Reds came up just short Sunday in the series finale.
The Mets scored a run in the bottom of the eighth on a play at the plate to break a 2-2 tie and win the game by one run.
Cincinnati is now 52-48 through 100 games this season, and they are still in the thick of the NL Wild Card race.
Let’s look at the key takeaways from Sunday’s 3-2 loss to the Mets.
Andrew Abbott Picks Up Right Where He Left Off
Making his first start since pitching in the All-Star Game on Tuesday, the Reds left-hander pitched six strong innings Sunday afternoon against the Mets.
Abbott threw 95 pitches, with 66 of them for strikes. He allowed six hits and two earned runs and two walks.
The Reds' left-hander pitched 7 2/3 strong innings in his start before the All-Star Break, and he pitched a perfect sixth inning in Atlanta at the All-Star Game.
Dubious Stat For TJ Friedl
If you’ve been keeping score throughout this series, Friedl was hit by a pitch four times in three games against the Mets.
It’s easy to wonder if frustration could potentially set in for Friedl’s teammates, seeing their leadoff hitter get hit frequently throughout the series. Fortunately, there was no brawl in this series, but the two teams will play again in September. This is worth remembering if Friedl is hit again.
Notes And Observations
- The Reds went 2-6 with runners in scoring position and left eight runners on base.
- The Mets went 2-10 with runners in scoring position and left eight runners on base.
- Mets left-handed starter David Peterson went six innings with four hits and one unearned run on one walk and four strikeouts. He threw 93 pitches with 55 for strikes.
- Reds reliever Tony Santillan allowed the winning run on an infield single in the bottom of the eighth, but Brent Suter took the loss because he allowed the game-winning run to reach.
On Deck
The Reds continue their road trip this week in Washington against the Nationals.
Right-hander Brady Singer (7-7, 4.32 ERA) will start for Cincinnati against Nationals right-hander Jake Irvin (7-5, 4.58 ERA) on Monday.
Singer will be followed by right-handed rookie Chase Burns (0-1, 6.19 ERA) and left-handed Nick Lodolo (7-6, 3.33 ERA) for the Reds on Tuesday and Wednesday.
First pitch Monday is at 6:45 E.T. on FanDuel Sports Network Cincinnati and on 700WLW.
Tuesday’s game is at 6:45 E.T. with Wednesday’s following at 12:05 E.T.. Both are also on FanDuel Sports Network Cincinnati.
