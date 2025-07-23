INSTANT REACTION: Reds Drop Another Game to Bad Nationals Team in 6-1 Loss
CINCINNATI -- So much for getting to five games over .500 on Saturday, and so much for having a winnable series in our nation's capital this week. The Reds can't seem to beat the Washington Nationals.
Not only have the Reds dropped the first two games of this three-game series against the Nationals, but they're now just 1-4 against them this season. Mind you, the Nationals entered this series 39-60.
The Reds had plenty of chances to score early and often on Tuesday night in their 6-1 loss at Washington, which they did score in the top of the fourth inning. Unfortunately, that's all the runs the Reds got.
Reds rookie starter Chase Burns threw hard, but he couldn't escape a bases-loaded-no-outs jam in the bottom of the sixth. That's where the Nationals scored three runs to add to their lead. Their bullpen, which is one of the worst in Major League Baseball, held the Reds bats scoreless the rest of the way.
Cincinnati keeps losing games it should be winning, and time continues to run out on making a serious push in the Wild Card standings.
Let's look at the key takeaways from the Reds 6-1 loss to the Nationals Tuesday night.
Chase Burns Battles, Almost Escapes Jam Of All Jams
Making just his fifth start of his career, Burns pitched into the sixth inning and kept the Reds in the game.
In the sixth inning, Burns walked the bases loaded with nobody out. Reds pitching coach Derek Johnson came to the mound for a visit, which meant Burns was staying in the game.
This was a big moment for the Reds rookie, and he nearly escaped the jam unscathed. He got the first two outs with a force out at home and a strikeout, but Burns then allowed a two-run single with another run scoring on an error by Jake Fraley.
He was so close to escaping a bases-loaded-no-outs jam, which would have been extremely impressive. Should he have still been in the game at that point? Maybe not, but it may also be a good thing the Reds left him in to pitch in a tough situation.
Burns threw 98 pitches in 5 2/3 innings, 66 for strikes, and struck out 10 Nationals hitters. He's developing into a, potentially, really good starting pitcher, with the ability to throw hard and throw nasty off-speed pitches.
Reds Lineup Silenced By Nationals Pitching
The Reds bats were silenced in the runs department, scoring just once. They did manage 10 hits, but poor baserunning mistakes in the top of the third cost them the potential to build a lead for the hard-throwing Burns.
Four of the Reds 10 hits were by Gavin Lux. The rest of the lineup managed just six hits, including one hit from Elly De La Cruz, TJ Friedl, Tyler Stephenson and Noelvi Marte.
This a Nationals team the Reds should be mashing. They're doing the exact opposite, just as they did against them in early May.
Notes And Observations
- The Reds went 0-6 with runners in scoring position and left six runners on base.
- The Nationals went 3-10 with runners in scoring position and left four runners on base.
- Nationals designated hitter Josh Bell hit a home run for the second straight game.
- Washington's bullpen threw five scoreless innings with just four hits and no walks allowed.
- Cincinnati out-hit Washington 10-7 in its 6-1 loss.
On Deck
The series finale between the Reds and Nationals is tomorrow from Nationals Park in Washington.
Reds left-hander Nick Lodolo (7-6, 3.33 ERA) will start against Nationals right-hander Michael Soroka (3-7, 5.10 ERA).
First pitch is at 12:05 E.T. on FanDuel Sports Network Cincinnati and 700WLW.
