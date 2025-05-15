Instant Reaction: Reds Drop Ninth Game in Their Last 11, Fall to White Sox 4-2
The Cincinnati Reds (20-24) fell to the Chicago White Sox (14-29) 4-2 on Wednesday night. It was Cincinnati's ninth loss in their last 11 games.
Here are our postgame takeaways:
Another Solid Pitching Performance
It was another strong day on the mound for the pitching staff, allowing just four runs. However, with the offense struggling, the Reds are just 5-18 when allowing four or more runs this season.
Nick Lodolo gave up three runs on seven hits. He walked two and struck out four.
The White Sox added a run off of Scott Barlow over 1 2/3 innings. Lyon Richardson pitched a scoreless inning and lowered his season ERA to 0.93. Brent Suter added a scoreless ninth.
Lack of Big Hits
The Reds had nine hits on the night, but once again, they lacked the big hit. They were just 1-for-9 with runners in scoring position.
Spencer Steer got the Reds on the board with his fourth home run of the season in the seventh inning.
In the eighth, Elly De La Cruz and Austin Hays hit back-to-back doubles to bring the Reds back within two.
Will Benson reached base in the ninth, but Matt McLain flew out and Rece Hinds grounded out to end the game.
News and Notes
- The Reds are 4-18 when they score three runs or less.
- The Reds are 0-19 when trailing after the sixth inning.
- The Reds are 4-19 when the opponent scores first.
- The Reds have lost 11 of their last 15 games.
Up Next
The Reds will try to avoid the sweep on Thursday when they face the White Sox at 12:40 ET. Nick Martinez will start for Cincinnati.
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
MLB Insider Makes Bold Declaration Following Hunter Greene's Latest Start for Reds
Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Showcases Leadership With Support of Ian Gibaut
Report: Reds' Top Prospect Chase Burns to Start Season in Dayton
Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Being Disrespected By National Media Ahead of 2025 Regular Season
Watch: Ranking Cincinnati Reds’ Most Important Players Ahead of 2025 MLB Regular Season
Terry Francona Explains Why He Decided to Return to Baseball and Manage the Cincinnati Reds in 2025
Cincinnati Reds Second Baseman Matt McLain Made BIG Change That Could Impact His Future With the Club
Cincinnati Reds Right Hander Brady Singer Has Added a New Pitch to His Arsenal This Offseason
Cincinnati Reds Catcher Tyler Stephenson Expected to Miss Start of 2025 Regular Season With Oblique Injury
Cincinnati Reds Make Flurry of Roster Moves With Opening Day Looming
Look: Cincinnati Reds May Be Getting New Uniforms for 2025 Regular Season
Great American Ballpark Has Been Disrespected By National Media
Great American Ballpark Ranked Among MLB’s WORST Stadiums Ahead of 2025 MLB Season
Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death
Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died
-----
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast