INSTANT REACTION: Reds Lose For Fifth Time in Last Six Games, Fall to Dodgers 6-3

The Reds continue to fall further behind the Mets.

Alex Frank

Aug 26, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers two-way player Shohei Ohtani (17) is tagged for the fourth out during the third inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images
Aug 26, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers two-way player Shohei Ohtani (17) is tagged for the fourth out during the third inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images
CINCINNATI -- This has not been a great series for the Reds through the first two games.

Tuesday night, the Reds got on the board first. But the Los Angeles Dodgers scored six unanswered runs and held on for a 6-3 win.

It was a game that encapsulated the Reds' season. And now, they can play to avoid the sweep on Wednesday night.

So, let's not waste any time. Here are the takeaways from the Reds' 6-3 loss to the Dodgers Tuesday night.

Nick Martinez Battles

If there's any pitcher that has encapsulated the Reds season, it's Martinez. At times, it's looked like Martinez was going to be one of this team's best pitchers. Then at other times, he has looked like this team's worst pitcher. Tuesday night was right in the middle. That's the Reds season in a nutshell.

Martinez pitched 5 1/3 innings and allowed four earned runs on seven hits with two walks and three strikeouts. He threw 68 pitches of his 104 total pitches for strikes.

The Reds' right-hander was good enough to keep the Reds in the game Tuesday night, but he wasn't great. Again, that's the Reds season in a nutshell.

Last Time Seeing Clayton Kershaw?

There is no question that the Dodgers' left-hander is one of the best of his generation. That said, he's been in the Major Leagues since 2008 and is 37 years old. Retirement could be on the horizon soon for the future Hall of Famer.

If he does retire, Tuesday night could be the final time the Reds face him. Kershaw pitched five innings and allowed an earned run on two hits with no walks and six strikeouts. He threw 49 of his 72 pitches for strikes.

Notes And Observations

  • The Dodgers are now 4-1 against the Reds this season.
  • Reds hitters struck out 11 times and did not generate one walk.
  • Matt McLain had a leadoff single in the top of the sixth, but he was doubled off on a Noelvi Marte popout on a sacrafice punt.

Scoring Summary

Top 1st
CIN: Miguel Andujar RBI groundout (Reds lead 1-0)

Bottom 1st
LAD: Freddie Freeman RBI double (Tied 1-1)

Bottom 4th
LAD: Enriqué Hernandez RBI sacrafice fly (Dodgers lead 2-1_

Bottom 5th
LAD: Will Smith solo home run (16) (Dodgers lead 3-1)

Bottom 6th
LAD: Miguel Rojas two-run double (Dodgers lead 5-1)

Bottom 6th
LAD: Shohei Ohtani RBI single (Dodgers lead 6-1)

Top 7th
CIN: Austin Hays two-run home run (11) (Dodgers lead 6-3)

On Deck

The series finale between the Reds and Dodgers is Wednesday night.

Reds left-hander Nick Lodolo (8-6, 3.05 ERA) will make his first start after going on the injured list earlier this month. He'll be opposed by Dodgers right-hander Shohei Ohtani (0-1, 4.61 ERA).

First pitch is at 8:40 E.T. on FanDuel Sports Network Cincinnati and 700WLW.

Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!

Alex Frank
ALEX FRANK

Alex Frank brings his passion for Reds Baseball and sports media to Reds On SI. With a commitment to original, detailed and accurate reporting and inside, Alex keeps Reds fans informed with the latest breaking news and other information fans need to know about their favorite team. Alex has years of experience, covering the NFL, NCAA and more for a plethora of outlets including SB Nation, CLNS Media, Associated Press, The Wright Way Sports Network, Chatterbox Sports and The Front Office News. While a student at the University of Cincinnati, Alex served as Bearcast Media's Sports Director for three years while hosting weekly talk shows and podcasts and broadcasting Bearcats Football and Men's Basketball games.

