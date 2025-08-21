INSTANT REACTION: Reds Miss Opportunity to Sweep Angels, Fall 2-1

Inside The Reds

This was a missed opportunity for the Reds.

Aug 20, 2025; Anaheim, California, USA; Cincinnati Reds right fielder Noelvi Marte (16) is tagged out at second on a runners fielder choice by Los Angeles Angels second baseman Luis Rengifo (2) during the third inning at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
CINCINNATI -- The Reds won the series against the Los Angeles Angels in Southern California. But they could not secure the sweep in a 2-1 loss Wednesday night, a game where the Angels scored the game-winning run in the bottom of the eighth.

A win Wednesday night would have tied the Reds with the New York Mets for the third NL Wild Card spot. The Reds are still one game out at 67-61.

Wednesday night also snaps the Reds 10-game winning streak against the Angels, a streak that dated back to August of 2019.

Let's look at the key takeaways from the Reds 2-1 loss to the Angels Wednesday night.

Graham Ashcraft Loses Game In Eighth

The Reds right-hander quickly ran into trouble in the bottom of the eighth, when Angels center fielder Bryce Teodosio doubled to lead off the inning. A wild pitch moved him to third, and one batter later, second baseman Luis Rengifo's RBI single gave the Angels a 2-1 lead.

Ashcraft is now 7-5 on the season, with a 3.86 ERA in 51 games.

Reds Squander Chances Throughout Game

There were multiple innings where the Reds had great scoring opportunities.

They had runners on the corners with nobody out in the top of the second. No runs.

Ke'Brayn Hayes doubled with two outs in the top of the fifth. No runs.

Runners on first and second with no outs and Elly De La Cruz up to bat in the top of the sixth. No runs.

Those scoring opportunities came back to haunt the Reds in a 2-1 loss. Ashcraft took the loss, but the Reds may not have had to be in that position if they could have capitalized on their scoring chances early.

Nick Martinez Delivers Strong Start

Another unsung bright spot in the Reds pitching rotation this season, Martinez pitched six strong innings Wednesday night. He allowed just one earned run on two hits, walking one and striking out seven. He threw 90 pitches, with 65 for strikes.

Notes And Observations

  • Noelvi Marte's third-inning RBI is his 12th in his, now, 11-game hitting streak.
  • Cincinnati went 2-10 with runners in scoring position and left five runners on base.
  • The Angels went 1-5 with runners in scoring position and left seven runners on base.
  • Angels starter Yusei Kikuchi pitched seven innings and allowed one run on seven hits with no walks and four strikeouts. He threw 88 pitches, 58 for strikes.

Scoring Summary

Top 3rd
CIN: Noelvi Marte RBI single (Reds lead 1-0)

Bottom 4th
LAA: Yoan Moncado sollo HR (9) (Tied 1-1)

Bottom 8th
LAA: Luis Rengifo RBI single (Angels lead 2-1)

On Deck

The Reds are off Thursday as they travel to Arizona for a three-game series this weekend against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Cincinnati swept Arizona in early June in the Queen City, which was the beginning of the Reds turnaround this season. They entered that series 30-33, but the sweep brought them back to .500. They have not been below .500 since.

Friday's game is at 9:40 E.T.. Reds right-hander Zack Littell (9-8, 3.52 ERA) will start against Diamondbacks right-hander Ryne Nelson (6-3, 3.58 ERA).

Saturday's game is at 8:10 E.T.. Reds All-Star left-hander Andrew Abbott (8-3, 2.28 ERA) will start against Diamondbacks right-hander Nabil Crismatt (0-0, 1.80 ERA).

Sunday's game is at 4:10 E.T.. Reds right-hander Brady Singer (11-9, 4.18 ERA) will start against Diamondbacks right-hander Zac Gallen (9-13, 5.28 ERA).

All three games will be on FanDuel Sports Network Cincinnati and 700WLW.

Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!

