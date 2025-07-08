INSTANT REACTION: Reds Offense Goes Silent, Fall to Marlins 5-1
CINCINNATI -- After going 21-18 in a tough 39-game strecth from late May through early July, the hope was the Reds would be in the clear this week at home against the Miami Marlins and Colorado Rockies.
Monday night, it looked like the Reds were facing Phillies and their ace, Zack Wheeler, again. That's because the Marlins, like the Phillies did Sunday, held the Reds bats on bay Monday night to just three hits in a 5-1 loss for Cincinnati.
The Reds offense looked anemic again, and a defensive breakdown in the sixth inning paved the way for the Marlins to break the game open.
Cincinnati is now 46-45 and has lost three straight games.
Let's look at the key takeaways from Monday night's 5-1 Reds loss to the Marlins.
Offense Goes Stone Cold Yet Again
It's one thing to get just one hit and one baserunner against Zack Wheeler. But to go stone cold against the Marlins, particularly right-handed starter Janson Junk Monday night, is the eptiome of offensive futility.
The Reds have now scored just one run in each of their last three games, and they have just four hits over their previous two games. All of those struggles offensively in the first month of the season appear to be resurfacing as the All-Star break approaches.
This is supposed to the homestand where the Reds took advantage of playing teams under .500. Now, they're already down a game. Worse, their offense appears to be stuck in neutral at the worst possible time.
What Was That In The Sixth Inning?
That's a genuinely good question. It wasn't good whatever it was. The Reds had a colossal breakdown defensively, leading to two Marlins runs.
The Reds have struggled to find a consistent everyday third baseman this season, one that can play both offense and defense. Noelvi Marte is back from the injued list, but his error in the sixth inning Monday night is not a good sign for a player who has struggled defensively since returning.
Third base is an integral position in Major League Baseball for offensive and defensive reasons. The Reds are severely lacking at the position, and Monday night's sixth inning was a bad sign.
Notes And Observations
- To illustrate how bad the Reds offense was tonight, the Marlins had 96 pitches as a team through seven innings. Reds right-handed starter Brady Singer threw 95 pitches in five innings.
- MIami is now 3-1 against the Reds this season.
- The Reds are now 24-20 at home this season.
- Cincinnati had just one chance with runners in scoring position, and they did not convert on it.
- The Marlins went 2-7 with runners in scoring position and left six runners on base.
On Deck
The series between the Reds and Marlins continues Tuesday night at Great American Ball Park.
Right-hander Nick Martinez (6-8, 4.20 ERA) will start for the Reds against Marlins right-hander Eury Perez (1-2, 4.50 ERA).
First pitch is at 7:10 E.T. and FanDuel Sports Network Cincinnati.
