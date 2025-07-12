INSTANT REACTION: Reds Rally For Much-Needed 4-3 Win Over Rockies
CINCINNATI -- Trailing 3-2 in the bottom of the ninth, the bottom of the Reds order came up with a two-run rally to beat the Colorado Rockies 4-3 Satruday afternoon.
Reds third baseman Noelvi Marte reached on an error by Rockies second baseman Orlando Arcia to win the game, after Will Benson tied the game with a triple.
The win keeps the Reds above .500 at 49-47 and gives them a chance to win the series Sunday afternoon.
Reds manager Terry Francona now has 1,999 wins in his managerial career and can get his 2,000th win Sunday afternoon.
Let's look at the key takeaways from Saturday's 4-3 Reds win over the Rockies.
Reds 9th Inning Rally
Just when it looked like the Reds were heading for another disappointing 3-2 loss to the Rockies, the Reds bats woke up and and woke up in a big way.
Spencer Steer singled on the first pitch of the inning, and Will Benson followed with a booming triple to left center to bring home Steer and tie the game.
Playing in his first game back from the injured list, Jake Fraley drew a walk to put runners on the corners. Fraley stole second, and Noelvi Marte then reached on a walkoff error by Rockies second baseman Orlando Arcia.
It's the Reds fourth walk-off win this season, all of which have come since June 7th.
Brady Singer Goes Deep Into The Ballgame
It was a much-needed 6 1/3 innings from the Reds right-hander Saturday, who struck out nine Rockies hitters against just one walk. He threw 93 pitches, 60 of them for strikes.
Singer has not pitched at least six innings three times in his last six starts after only hitting six innings twice in his previous seven starts.
He may not get the attention that All-Star Andrew Abbott and hard-throwing Hunter Greene get, but Singer has been an important part of this Reds rotation this season.
Notes And Observations
- Noelvi Marte hit a home run for the second straight game, and he now has six on the season.
- The Reds were still 0-4 with runners in scoring position and left eight men on base.
- Colorado went 0-10 with runners in scoring position and left five men on base.
- Rockies starting pitcher Bradley Blalock pitched 5 2/3 innings and allowed one earned run on six hits. He threw 80 pitches, 54 for strikes.
On Deck
The rubber match and series finale between the Reds and Rockies is Sunday afternoon at Great American Ball Park. It is also the final game before the All-Star Break, and Terry Francona can win his 2,000th game as a Major League manager Sunday.
Reds right-hander Nick Martinez (6-9, 4.85 ERA) against Rockies right-hander left-hander Austin Gomber (0-2, 5.92 ERA)
First pitch is at 1:40 E.T. on FanDuel Sports Network Cincinnati and 700WLW.
